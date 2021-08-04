Disney World Hall of Presidents update is not kind to Donald Trump





Walt Disney World Resort’s Hall of Presidents attraction reopened on Wednesday and now features animatronic Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States.

Biden’s animatronics – like all the animatronics that came before him – is creepy, but it was at least funny when someone put the audio of Biden’s “Corn Pop” campaign story on a video. talking animatronics.

animatronic biden deposited in the presidents room today pic.twitter.com/RGhYFLqXES

– Shay Spence (@chezspence) August 4, 2021

Robotic President Biden has just been added to the Hall of Presidents at Disney. His words are truly inspiring pic.twitter.com/jAAbZ1KLzq

– Libs by Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2021

To make room for the new Biden figurine, Donald Trump’s animatronics has been placed in the last row of the presentation. Some Twitter users have noticed that Trump is seated next to Andrew Jackson, a highly controversial historical figure who was the architect of the Trail of Tears.

I love this photo of robo-Trump looking sideways in his new post in the Presidents’ Room.

They pushed him away by Andrew Jackson, which seems appropriate. pic.twitter.com/WlpMMWvBsC

-? • ?? • -? • ?? •? (@TekoOtter) August 4, 2021

Disney moved tfg to the dark last row of the Presidents’ Room. pic.twitter.com/xGV8YT97C9

– JillianResists (@ Jillian1008) August 3, 2021

For what it’s worth, Trump admired Jackson’s populism and combativeness and had a portrait of the Seventh President displayed in the Oval Office.

Perhaps more glaring in Disney’s presentation is Trump’s glaring absence in a reel of highlights from recent presidents that plays out before the animatronic figures are displayed to the public.

The video features video clips of all presidents since Dwight Eisenhower except Trump, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George HW Bush. You could argue that Trump’s presidency didn’t have a momentous moment or speech worth including, but the montage pulled a quick line from Bill Clinton’s eulogy on the bombing of Oklahoma City, which is not quite up to the level of Ronald Reagan’s “tear down that wall” notoriety or George W. Bush’s speech in the aftermath of September 11.

Then again, it’s not clear if Trump ever had to deliver a eulogy of this magnitude during his presidency (remarks after the Las Vegas shooting, perhaps?)

The attraction, one of the original entertainments when the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, has long featured past and current US presidents. Each US president is depicted with an animatronic figure in the indoor performance. While Abraham Lincoln is the centerpiece of the show, every sitting president since Bill Clinton in 1993 has recorded their own voice for their figure.

Over the years, his attraction has become more and more controversial. After the year the Presidents’ Room was closed following the 2016 election, it reopened with Donald Trump’s new animatronic – and with local police and park security in place outside the attraction, and a new fence, topped with “decorative spikes”, separating the stage from the audience lest someone rush the robot chairs.

SFGATE Disneyland Editor-in-Chief Julie Tremaine contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/national-politics/article/Disney-Hall-of-Presidents-Trump-Biden-reopen-video-16364236.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

