Tokyo Olympics: one China, three flags





Then there is the 119 principle, which targets the 119 gold medals offered by athletics, swimming and other water sports, including sailing, canoeing and rowing, for which China is is historically beaten but has offered a high number of medals. By targeting these sports, China has achieved maximum return on investment, according to Jinming Zheng and Shushu Chen of Loughborough University in England. If he gets to the top of the medal table on Sunday, it will all be seen as having been worth it. But it has also opened up national goals that now run up against unrealistic expectations and nationalist fervor. Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates his gold medal in the men’s 73kg weightlifting in Tokyo. Credit:PA When Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi stood atop the women’s track cycling medal platform on Monday, they wore Mao Zedong pins. Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei said she felt the power of China lead her to victory in the 200-meter butterfly. Weightlifter Shi Zhiyong said he won because it was the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. The costs of lost profits are also increasingly severe. After China’s Liu Shiwen won silver in table tennis mixed doubles, all she could muster was a tearful apology: I’m so sorry to all of you. Wang Luyao, the 10-meter air rifle shooter, was harassed online for not being sincere enough in her apologies for not making the final. Chinese male badminton players have been called shameful for losing that gold medal match to neighboring island neighbor Taiwan. Chinese table tennis silver medalists Xu Xin, left, and Liu Shiwen who said she was very sorry. Credit:PA Squeeze geopolitics into this heady mix of national pride, motivation and failure, and China’s Olympic ambitions could start to get much more complex. The BBC was reprimanded by the Chinese Embassy in London this week for calling Taiwan, Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province. The International Olympic Committee made a deal with China in 1984 when it entered the Olympics. China would compete as China, while Taiwan would be referred to as Chinese Taipei, acknowledging China’s claim to this democratic island of 25 million people. Loading There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing all of China, the embassy said. The fact that China has lost to Taiwan in men’s badminton historically one of its most dominant events has only increased the sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to any geopolitical infringement. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen did not want it, congratulating the team for winning the first badminton gold medal in our country. From left to right, silver medalists Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen from China, and gold medalists from Chinese Taipeis Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Yang on the slides. Credit:PA In Hong Kong, now Chinese territory, the reaction of its leader could not have been more different. A year after Beijing’s national security laws crushed dissent in the city, thousands of people gathered to watch Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey win two silver medals, as they did when fencer Cheung Ka-long won the city’s first gold medal since the British handover. People react to watching Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong swim in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final. Credit:PA In malls where the matches were broadcast live, fans shouted We are Hong Kong as the Chinese national anthem accompanied the raising of the Hong Kong flag in Tokyo. In her office, the city’s general manager, Carrie Lam, was watching. To the right of the TV screen was a Hong Kong flag. On the left, a Chinese flag, twice the size. Never miss a medal or a great sporting moment with our Olympic update sent daily by email. Sign up for our Sport newsletter here.

