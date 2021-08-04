Scottish lawmakers could investigate Trump Org with ‘McMafia’ ordinance





Scottish lawmakers are considering whether to investigate the finances of the Trump Organization. Lawyers cited Manhattan prosecutors’ criminal investigation into the company and its CFO as a reason to move forward. A judge is weighing whether lawmakers can use a “McMafia” order to open an investigation. Loading Something is loading.

As Manhattan prosecutors continue their investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization, Scottish lawyers cite its progress to advocate for a parallel investigation into how the former President’s company funded golf courses in the country.

In a virtual court hearing in Scotland on Thursday, lawyer Kay Springham asked a judge to allow the government to issue an “Unexplained Wealth Order” or UWO, also known as the “McMafia Order” “, reported The Scotsman. The order would force the Trump Organization to open its books and explain how it financed the acquisition of its two Scottish stations.

Trying to persuade the judge, Springham pointed to the ongoing criminal proceedings in New York City, where the Manhattan district attorney’s office has filed tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was instrumental in operating the company’s two golf courses in Scotland. As Insider first reported, days after the indictments were filed in New York City, Weisselberg was dismissed as director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland, the holding company that owns the Trump Golf Resort. Aberdeenshire, the Trump International Golf Links.

Springham said the charges against Weisselberg illustrated why the Scottish government should question whether the Trump Organization has covered up the sources of its wealth.

She suggested that a UWO could expand to Weisselberg as well as former President Donald Trump.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg steps down after his New York State Supreme Court arraignment hearing in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States, July 1 2021. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

“It is clear from the material set out in the petition that there are real and substantial concerns about the financial arrangements of the Trump Organization, of which Mr. Trump is the sole or principal owner,” Springham said, as quoted by The Scotsman, adding : “Since the petition was filed there have been new developments regarding the charges against the CFO of the Trump Organization [Allen] Weisselberg. “

Representatives of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In January, Patrick Harvie, co-founder of the Green Party and member of the Scottish Parliament, called for a UWO investigation into how the Trump Organization funded its cash purchase of golf courses.

But Nicola Sturgeon, who heads the Scottish government, said the Scottish Parliament does not have this power and only judicial officers or independent prosecutors can issue such an order.

Harvie and Avaaz, a nonprofit group, are contesting Sturgeon’s claim. Avaaz hired Springham to persuade a judge that Sturgeon was wrong about his interpretation of the law, and that elected ministers in Scotland can invoke his powers.

The UWO is a relatively new legal instrument that the UK introduced in 2018 to help investigate money laundering and other financial crimes.

US President Donald Trump drives a golf cart on his golf course at Trump Turnberry Resort in South Ayrshire in 2018. Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images

Trump’s two Scottish golf resorts have suffered continuous losses since Trump managed them and owe millions of pounds to creditors. Harvie asked in February how Trump was able to buy the two complexes between 2006 and 2014. Avaaz said Trump bought both as part of a $ 400 million spending spree, which raised questions about the how he had financed the agreements.

In July, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a 15-count indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization, accusing the CFO of dodging taxes on income worth $ 1, $ 7 million. Weisselberg and the company’s lawyers have pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Lord Sandison, who is ruling on Avaaz’s appeal, said he would rule on the case shortly.

If the High Court finds that the Scottish government has misinterpreted the law, Scottish lawmakers will have a chance to decide whether to open a UWO investigation into the Trump Organization.

