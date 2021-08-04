



Something you might have figured out over the past five years or so is that Donald Trump really, really, really doesn’t want anyone to see his tax returns. He’s so terrified of anyone taking a look at these financial documents that not only has he broken decades of tradition by not voluntarily releasing them during his presidential run, he’s panicked and has threw the full weight of his lawyers on anyone who tried to access them. while in office, reacting to various demands and subpoenas as if someone was trying to take his child away from him (although, to be fair, it is not clear that he is going to court to get the guard of Don Jr. or Eric). So naturally, now that Joe Bidens’ Justice Department has said the Treasury should turn over Trump’s returns to congressional investigators, he’s become characteristic.

According to the New York Times:

Lawyers for President Donald J. Trump argued Wednesday in a new court document that a request by House committees to obtain six years of Mr. Trump’s tax returns should be blocked, describing the effort as politically motivated and illegitimate. In a 37-page dossier, Mr. Trumps ‘legal team echoed arguments that the Trump-era Justice Department made in an attempt to block Congress’ request, but that the Justice Department the Biden era gave up last week when he said the Treasury Department was legally obligated to provide the documents to lawmakers.

Mr Trumps ‘legal team wrote that the former presidents’ tax filing requests are illegal and unenforceable because they lack a legitimate legislative purpose, go beyond legal authority, violate the First Amendment, violate procedure regular and / or violate the separation of powers.

The record argues that even though Mr. Trump is no longer the sitting president, the case should still be assessed as if he were in office since it dates back to that time. Much of the filing echoed statements Democrats made dating back to the 2016 campaign, when Mr. Trump broke the norm that presidential candidates disclose their tax returns. Democrats have repeatedly suggested he needs to hide something politically damaging.

Claiming Democrats are only trying to access Trump’s returns for political gain, ex-president’s lawyers insist the demands are fit and, in practice, will only affect the president Trump. The demands target President Trump for being a Republican and political opponent. They were made to retaliate against President Trump because of his political positions, political beliefs, and protected speech, including the positions he took during the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Which basically is a stylish way to shout, Witch Hunt! Witch hunt! time and time again, as Trump has done hundreds of millions of times, about everything from his taxes to impeachment to criminal investigations, since 2016.

While the ongoing legal battle means Congress is unlikely to see Trump’s tax returns anytime soon, if ever, history, for the moment, is not on its side. Earlier this year, a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to get his tax returns, a turn of events to which Trump responded by shouting at the poor soul who had to dictate his words: these are attacks from Democrats ready to do it. anything to stop the nearly 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever for a sitting president) who voted for me in the election election than many people, and experts , think I won. Meanwhile, murders and violent crime have increased in New York City in record numbers, and nothing is being done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. They focus only on the persecution of President Donald J. Trump.

