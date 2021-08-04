Rahul Gandhi criticized for revealing the family of the rape victim; ISIS arrests and more





NCPCR writes on Twitter as Rahul Gandhi post reveals family of rape and murder victim in Delhi

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of himself on Twitter meeting the family of a rape victim, the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Twitter on the tweet revealing the identity of the family. Speaking to Republic Media Network about Rahul Gandhi’s post, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said revealing the identity of the rape victim or that of the rape victim’s family is a violation of the law. law and the NCPCR wrote to Twitter and the police asking that appropriate action be taken. .

Read the full story

Nangal rape case: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana orders transfer of case to Crime Directorate

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday gave instructions to transfer the shocking and heinous rape and murder case, which shook the conscience of Delhi residents, to the Criminal Branch for a speedy investigation. This latest development comes shortly after CM Arvind Kejriwal met the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl, who was raped, murdered and cremated without her parents being satisfied in Delhi, while Rahul Gandhi went to meet her family. and proceeded to post about it on social networks without taking care to confuse the identity of the victim’s family.

Read the full story

The NIA operates nationwide; arrest five suspected ISIS operatives of J&K and Karnataka

In a massive counter-terrorism crackdown, five suspected ISIS operatives were arrested across the country on Wednesday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had launched an operation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, including Mangalore in Karnataka, and as part of it, arrested suspected members of ISIS for doing propaganda in cyberspace. They also seized some items in the officers’ possession, which are currently being examined by the investigative agency.

Read the full story

Param Bir Singh’s woes multiply: lookout process against ex-Mumbai CP has been launched

In a key development, Thane Police on Wednesday kicked off the process of issuing a lookout against former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. So far, four extortion cases have been filed against the currently “on leave” general manager of the Maharashtra Home Guard.

Read the full story

NCP leader Sharad Pawar joins opposition in seeking parliamentary discussion on Pegasus and farm laws

Despite the clarifications from the central government and the Israeli company NSO Group (creator of Pegasus), the opposition parties stood firm and demanded to have a parliamentary discussion on the Pegasus dispute and the question of the farmers, during which the normal functioning of Parliament has been seriously disrupted. Now the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, has also joined the opposition chorus demanding a “vigorous discussion” on Pegasus and the farmers’ problems.

Read the full story

The provincial deputy of Chhattisgarh Cong who accused the party minister of attacking Anguthachap Adivasis

Chhattisgarh Congressman Brihaspati Singh on Wednesday launched an attack on journalists saying they were educated and were not expected to ask questions about “Anguthachap Adivasi”. The congressman alleged that his life was threatened by Health Minister TS Singh Deo and rocked the assembly last week and about it, reporters were asking him questions. When asked if he would apologize to TS Deo for his massive allegation, Brihaspati Singh attacked reporters and asked them not to ask “Anguthachap Adivasi” questions. He also asked them to “straighten out their mental conditions” and then ask questions.

Read the full story

Ayodhya Ram temple will be a marvel of modern technology and ancient heritage

The Ram Temple is due to be ready by December 2023 for darshan. Garbhagriha with the idol of Ram Lalla would open onto the vast 110-acre Ram temple complex that is coming to Ayodhya. Sources have informed that the entire temple complex will not be completed until 2025.

Read the full story

Pakistani opposition questions government led by Imran Khan over ‘failure’ to drop FATF gray list

The Pakistani opposition questioned the government led by Imran Khan about its notorious failure to remove the country from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list. According to the ANI news agency, the deputy of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf called on the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Khan to inform the National Assembly on the only condition that the nation had not filled in to get out of his FATF gray list. status. Responding to the question, the country’s Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, noted on August 2 that the only requirement for Pakistan was the prosecution of certain people.

Read the full story

Lashkar-e-Taiba, other Pakistan-based terrorist groups aiding the Taliban: Afghan minister

Pakistani company Lashkar-e-Taiba has helped the Taliban launch strikes across Afghanistan, the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on August 4. Mutilants, Afghanistan’s top statesman, explained how the number of insurgents is increasing because of other regional terrorist groups. In support of his argument, Atmar revealed that the number of Taliban insurgents has risen to around 10,000, which has exacerbated their territorial seizure.

Read the full story

India at the Tokyo Olympics: August 5, the men’s hockey team and Vinesh Phogat in action tomorrow

The Indian team’s quest for another medal at the Tokyo Olympics resumes on Day 14 with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team. The Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics on August 5 has the chance to win at least three medals. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will play in the men’s 57kg final, the Indian men’s hockey team and wrestler Deepak Punia will play for bronze. Apart from them, India has high hopes in wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she opens her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in the women’s 53kg freestyle event.

Read the full story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/republic-top-10-rahul-gandhi-slammed-for-revealing-rape-victims-kin-isis-arrests-and-more.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos