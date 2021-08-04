UK plans to let China into nuclear industry due to financial risks





Even if the UK and China had struck a deal in 2015 to allow Beijing to take a stake in its new nuclear power projects, London would now have doubts about it. Britain is rethinking its signed deal with China, according to the ANI news agency, amid funding and security concerns that cloud new power plant projects. Funding for the North Sea-facing power station project is estimated at £ 20 billion ($ 28 billion), which is essential to ensure a continuous flow of electricity for decades. However, this funding would be unexpectedly called into question due to attracting investors to a project one-fifth owned by China. Writing in The New York Times, Stanley Reed said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s authoritarian goals and human rights record have strained relations with Western countries. According to Reed, this has further prompted governments to reconsider economic relations with China on a broader level. With the UK-China 2015 agreement, China was allowed to be the majority owner of the proposed plant of its own design at a site about 50 miles from London. Even though this project is underway through regulatory channels, it is said to be intended to face opposition from UK lawmakers. “We cannot allow the technological heart of our power system to be exposed to the risk of disruption by states that do not share our values,” said Tom Tugendhat, member of the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Chairman of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, in accordance with the ANI. China would aim to be a global supplier of nuclear power plants. However, Reed noted that the UK is not the only country to reconsider a deal. “In Europe, there is a new model of nations rethinking nuclear collaboration with China,” said Ted Jones, senior director of the Nuclear Energy Institute, an industrial group in Washington. Jones also noted that recent setbacks to China’s nuclear power plant industry have occurred in Romania and the Czech Republic, among other countries. Even proof of the risk involved was hidden in the financial results released on August 4 by Electricité de France (EDF), a French utility company that owns and operates the eight British nuclear power plants in operation. EDF urged the UK government to pass a law According to the NYT report, EDF is halfway through the construction of the first new British power plant since the 1990s at Hinkley Point, in the south-west of England, a project third-party owned by China General Nuclear, the Chinese state nuclear company. The French utility company said in its quarterly results that the UK government should pass legislation that would allow the country a new regulatory arrangement and less financially risky. EDF urged the UK to do the same before embarking on the North Sea project, near a fishing village called Sizewell. IMAGE: AP

