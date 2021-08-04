France holidays are back as Boris Johnson removes him from Amber Plus list





The lifting of the quarantine for travel to France follows a drop in beta-variant cases in the country to just 0.8% of all infections, and after a diplomatic row with Paris over the alleged influence of cases occurring in the French island of Reunion, 6,000 kilometers from the mainland, on the decision to add new travel restrictions. Tensions were further exacerbated by the fact that while France was placed in the amber plus category, Reunion Island remained amber. However, under the new list of traffic lights announced on Wednesday, the island has now turned red, forcing anyone returning to quarantine at the hotel. End of the amber plus category France’s return to the amber list marks the demise of the so-called amber plus category, which even required fully stung holidaymakers to self-quarantine upon their return to the UK. After a huge backlash from Tory MPs and the travel industry, the government also confirmed earlier this week that it had abandoned its proposed orange watchlist, “which would have identified countries deemed at risk of turning red Spain would have been assigned to this category. Instead, the Transport Ministry said arrivals from Spain and its islands should use a pre-departure PCR test whenever possible as a precaution against the increased prevalence of the virus and variants. He said scientists from both countries would stay in close contact to keep abreast of any increase in cases. Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway are added to the government’s green list, allowing unvaccinated vacationers to travel there without having to self-isolate on their return. This means that there are now 36 green countries, but 16 of them, including Croatia, Bermuda and Barbados, remain on a green watch list, “meaning they risk turning orange, despite calls from Conservative MPs and the travel industry to streamline the traffic lighting system into three or even two categories. Removing India and the United Arab Emirates as well as Bahrain and Qatar from the amber red list will trigger a surge in bookings as families seek to reunite. There are around 1.5 million Indians in Britain and some 150,000 British expatriates in the United Arab Emirates. However, rising infection rates and the risk of variants mean Mexico, Georgia and Mayotte will be added to the red list alongside Reunion. Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transportation, said: “While we must remain cautious, the changes are reopening a range of different vacation destinations around the world, which is good news for the industry and travelers.” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “In addition to moving more countries to the green list, the announcement also demonstrates the need to remain cautious. A trip to the United States from Britain may also be possible soon after the White House said Wednesday evening it was working on plans to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the country. Britain reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from America and Europe on Monday, and the Transport Secretary said he expected the United States to return the favor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/04/holidays-france-back-boris-johnson-removes-amber-plus-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos