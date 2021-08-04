Karen Fann may be the only one who does not realize that “the audit” is only about Donald Trump





More than anything else, the disclosure last week of who paid nearly $ 6 million for the embarrassing and incompetent so-called Maricopa County election audit shatters the insistence of Senate Speaker Karen Fann that the audit does not concern Donald Trump.

Not that there was still reason to believe his protests that the reason was to restore confidence in the election if ever one was stupid enough to do so after Trump himself spent about 15 minutes in a rally in Phoenix on July 24 to brag about the fraud the audit was intended for. find. This is important, after all, because it would prove that he was not really rejected by a significant number of Republican voters due to pandemic mismanagement bordering on murder.

The facts come out, the truth is uncovered and the crime of the century is fully exposed, Trump said at the rally.

Fanns’ audit, Trump continued, uncovered monumental evidence of fraud. The twice-impeached former president latched onto a false claim by unqualified people hired by Fann to scrutinize the election, that some 74,000 advance ballots were cast by voters who had none. never asked for one.

Cyber ​​Ninjas frontman ignored tapes contradicting his false claim

“Over 74,000. Now I have lost about 10,000 (votes). We didn’t lose, we won. By many. They say we lost, Trump told the 5,000 people in attendance. We cannot let this happen. This is only the beginning of the irregularities that Arizona’s audit reveals.

Even Fanns’ own colleagues openly admit that the audit is only meant to change the election result for Trump’s benefit. Take Senator Wendy Rogers, who is the GOP vice-chair of the judiciary committee that issued the subpoenas that enabled the election to be considered. After the Cyber ​​Ninjas and their cosplay team of sleuths last briefing, Rogers said their misleading statements and outright lies were all she needed to hear to demand Trump return.

And another Judiciary Committee member, Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu Citys, bragged to Trump on Twitter (before the ex-president’s expulsion for rhetoric that prompted a murderous attempt to overthrow the government) that the audit was launched to prove that he had been deceived. in Arizona.

Of course, we can’t forget Fann herself, who bragged to an angry voter who threatened to recall her from office for failing to cancel the elections which had direct contact with her. Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani on so-called forensics. Audit.

I have the full support of (Giuliani) and a personal appeal from President Trump thanking us for insisting on proving any fraud, Fann wrote.

The revelation that pro-Trump conspiracy-peddling groups have collectively funneled nearly $ 6 million to the pro-Trump conspiracy-peddling man who is leading the audit is hardly a surprise. But it also makes it clear that the goal is not to restore confidence in our elections in a noble sense, but rather a crass attempt to do the exact opposite: to ensure that Trump supporters trust any election less. which their beloved and the holy ruler does not win by wide margins.

And that leaves Fanns with repeated claims that the election review is no more about Trump than a smoking crater.

