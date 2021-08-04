Report: More Cheney’s Potential Challengers Meet Trump, Cluttering Possible Field





Catherine O’Neill shared a photo of herself with former President Donald Trump via Twitter on August 2. (Photo cropped via Catherine O’Neill, Twitter)

CASPER, Wyo. The number of people vying for Wyoming’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives during the 2022 election cycle appears increasingly crowded.

Politico reported last week that in addition to two nominated candidates, former President Donald Trump has met with two people who have not officially announced their candidacy but are considered potential candidates.

This includes Wyoming State Senator Bo Biteman (Sheridan County) and Catharine O’Neill, who The New York Times describes as a “Rockefeller heiress and a Florida socialite” and “a columnist for the online publication. far-right Newsmax and the daughter of a Trump Donor.

The article continues below …

Trump met with the announced candidates, State Representative Chuck Gray (Natrona County) and Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith last week, according to The Hill.

Other people who have filed an application with the Federal Election Commission to challenge the seat currently occupied by U.S. Representative from Wyoming, Liz Cheney, include:

Robin Belinsky, small business owner of Sheridan Anthony Bouchard, state senator representing Laramie CountyBryan Miller, Air Force veteran and small business owner Marissa Selvig, former appointed mayor of PavilionDenton Knapp, colonel at US Army retirement

The Hill reported that Bouchard was not ready to meet with Trump last week, but a meeting in the future is not ruled out. Bouchard raised about $ 334,500 in the second quarter of 2021, according to FEC documents. Bouchard said in May he got a teenage girl pregnant about 40 years ago with the Casper Star-Tribune reporting that Bouchard told their reporters he was 18 and the girl was 14 when he left. got pregnant.

Gray raised about $ 390,000 in the first two quarters of 2021, according to FEC records. WyoFile reported on Monday that approximately $ 300,000 of this funding came from Gray’s loans to his own campaign and $ 5,600 from direct contributions from his father.

According to the Grays July FEC report, nearly $ 300,000 of the $ 394,000 candidates raised in this election came in the form of loans from the candidate himself, while an additional $ 5,600 in direct contributions came from his father, Jan Charles Gray. WyoFile also reported that Gray’s father “is the sole contributor to Protect Wyoming Values ​​PAC,” a political action committee supporting Chuck Gray’s race.

“According to campaign funding reports, Elder Gray donated $ 100,000 to PAC on May 5,” WyoFile wrote. “To date, the PAC has spent over $ 80,000 of that Gray raise ahead of next year’s primaries. As of June 30, PAC had less than $ 20,000 in cash with no additional donors reported, according to campaign funding reports.

Cheney has been criticized within the Republican Party for her own criticism of the former president’s role in the Jan.6 uprising on the United States Capitol. She sits on a special House committee to investigate the events of January 6. Pelosi appointed a second Republican, U.S. Representative from Illinois Adam Kinzinger, to the special committee on Sunday, July 25, according to the Associated Press.

With the pitch becoming increasingly crowded, Politico said last week that “Trump is hoping his eventual approval will help sort the field out, and a person familiar with the meetings said each of the candidates is committed to give up in case they fail to win his support.

Stories related to Oil City News:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilcity.news/wyoming/politics/2021/08/04/report-more-potential-cheney-challengers-meet-with-trump-crowding-possible-field/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos