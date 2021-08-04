fires rage in Turkey as anger grows over firefighting planes on the ground | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkey is experiencing one of its worst forest fires in decades, with at least nine people killed on Wednesday. The Turkish government is increasingly criticized because its fleet of firefighting aircraft is out of order. Tourists and locals use buckets to fill a tank on a van with seawater to put out an advancing fire nearby. Lemis Seper, a volunteer, said it was a desperate struggle, especially in areas inaccessible by land. Seper said the air reinforcements are too weak. She says there are currently fires in too many places in Turkey and crews cannot respond to them. When more than a hundred fires broke out last week in an area stretching over a thousand kilometers, Turkey had only three leased Russian firefighting planes. This compares to neighboring Greece, which has more than 20 planes to tackle the fires that are also raging on its territory.

A man extinguishes a fire at his house in the village of Semir, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, August 3, 2021. Local Mayor Muhammet Tokat made an emotional appeal on social media for air support to fight the fires. Tokat said the state should shoulder its responsibilities and save the people from this suffering. He said begs the authorities to send planes and helicopters to his area. Turkey’s fleet of around 12 firefighting planes is unfit to fly. The aircraft is owned by the Turkish Aeronautical Association created by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who founded the secular Turkish state almost a century ago.

A technician performs final checks before a firefighting helicopter takes off for a forest fire near Marmaris, Turkey, Aug.3, 2021. Critics accuse the Islamist-born Turkish government of deliberately dismantling the association, an accusation denied by the leaders. Professor of Politics and Law Istar Gozaydin has written several books on religious affairs in Turkey. She said there was hostility within the Islamist base of the ruling AKP party because the association was initially funded by the skins of animals sacrificed on the Muslim holiday of Eid. “It stems from a historical animosity. It was a compulsory act on the part of the secular state to confiscate the financial income of these sacrificed animals because the skins have financial value. Today there is still no demands, hostility continues between religious circles in Turkey and the Turkish Aeronautical Association, ”she declared. Designating a fleet of nearly fifty helicopters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that there are adequate resources to fight the fires. In addition, Erdogan also said that more firefighting planes from Russia have arrived and that Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan are also sending planes. But offers of aid from Israel and Greece have apparently not yet been accepted.

A firefighting plane from Spain drops water on a forest fire near Koycegiz, Turkey on August 4, 2021. Two Spanish planes have arrived as part of EU aid. Spanish driver Juan Ramon Martinez Borrego said it will be a tough fight. “The area is very large. We are talking about thousands and thousands of hectares. And also, one of the main problems that we have is the topography of the forest fires that we are attacking and also the high altitude,” he said. -he declares. More firefighting planes from abroad are expected, but for some in Turkey it will likely be a bittersweet sight, given that many arriving planes are identical to Turkish planes that remain out of sight. fight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/europe/fires-rage-turkey-anger-grows-over-grounded-firefighting-aircraft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos