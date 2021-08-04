The United States against China is the new cold war

There is a story that goes that in 1973, Zhou Enlai asked a young American interlocutor: Do you think that China will one day be an aggressive or an expansionist power? The American, perhaps polite, since it was the first days of the rapprochement, said no. When Zhou Enlai is supposed to have hit back, don’t count it. It’s possible. But if China were to take such a path, you must oppose it. And you have to tell the Chinese that Zhou Enlai told you to do it.

Rush Doshi tells this story in his brilliant, invigorating, and empirically rich, The long game: Chinas grand strategy to replace American order. The book fulfills the dual mandate implied by Zhous’s remark. The first is to explain that China is indeed on the way to becoming an aggressive and expansionist power. It is not only a question of displacing the American order, but of remaking the international order in its image. The second is to think about how America might respond to Chinese ambition. The book is based on an extraordinarily deep dive into Chinese documents and sources. It may well turn out to be the only book that distils both the Chinese approach to the world and the broad contours of Sino-American competition. The Long Road would have been an important book in its own right, but it is gaining increased interest as Doshi is now director of China at the Bidens National Security Council.

The common thread of the book is that there is immense continuity in the Chinese approach to the world. This continuity stems from a resolute focus on national rejuvenation that allows China to be at the top of the world order. The Communist Party is the vanguard of national regeneration. This rejuvenation involves not only immediate national goals, such as unification with Taiwan, but a new form of order-building that will be significantly more coercive. Xi Jinping represents less a break with the recent history of Chinese politics than the next logical step in its evolution. From this point of view, the differences between a slightly more open and less authoritarian China under Deng Xiaoping or Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping are of no consequence for world politics. The apparent difference in China’s approach to the world is governed by one critical factor foremost: the perception of China’s relative power vis-à-vis the United States.

From this point of view, the Cold War, so to speak, between China and the United States had already started in 1989. The decline of the Soviet Union, the Gulf War and Tiananmen Square, increased the perception of threat from China. What’s depressing is the book’s feeling that China’s suspicion of the United States is overly determined. There is almost nothing the United States could do to convince the Chinese of their benevolent intentions. There is almost a damned if you do, and damned if you don’t match America’s perception. If you do not integrate China into the world order, that is an indication of hostile intent; if you integrate China, like the United States did by granting MFN and WTO status, it is a secret strategy to promote liberalization and regime change.

But the actions that flow from this determined mistrust of the United States are a function of an assessment of China’s relative power in the world. In an analytically sharp narrative, though perhaps too neat, Doshi describes the outlook for Chinese foreign policy in three phases. From 1989 to 2008, China’s strategy was to blunt American power, to prevent it from inflicting damage on China. Doshi shows in detail how the blunting strategy works in all spheres of China’s engagement with the world: it engages economically and participates in international institutions to protect itself. His choice of weapons, from submarines to missiles, is guided by an awareness of his need to wage asymmetric warfare and ensure area denial in the United States, and he politically urges the world to soften his image. From 2009, especially with the onset of the global financial crisis, China went into construction mode. It creates its own international institutions, its army acquires more offensive capabilities, and it asserts itself more politically. It has now entered an expansionary phase, where the goal is to resolve all territorial disputes in its favor, to gain bases in the world, to expel the United States from Asia and to create the world order. in its relatively more illiberal image. The choice of actions in the three spheres, economic, political and military, is guided by this assessment.

Doshi’s response to an assertive China is to draw inspiration from the Chinese textbook. According to him, the United States must blunt Chinese power where it can and build where it needs to. The book is full of startling details. But this effectively requires denying China military space, ensuring that the Chinese do not take over international institutions, creating partnerships through which Chinese influence can be reduced, and the creation of a new American industrial strategy. It is a manifesto in its own right for an ongoing cold war.

Some may not be convinced by the seemingly excessive consistency Doshi conveys about Chinese decision-making. But the book is refreshing in making no assumptions about China’s potential weakness, or somehow the internal social contradictions in Chinese society that are bubbling up to save the world from potential Chinese ambition. This assumes that the Chinese system has deep roots, that it will remain sufficiently legitimate and that it has the capacity to self-correct to reorient its society towards its national goals.

Doshi opposes American declinism. But as he notes, we are in uncharted territory in global politics, where America meets an adversary whose GDP will give America a run for its money. China is vital in shaping the future of the world order. China’s record is compelling. But there are two problems. The first is whether the United States can execute a Chinese grand strategy at the national level without compromising its openness or attracting allies. It’s still America First under another name. A revitalized American democracy (increasingly unlikely) will of course have the strength of its example. But to simply repeat that China will export authoritarianism while the West will export liberal principles is too easy a tale. The prospect of a world in which nothing can convince China that the United States will not undermine it, and little can convince the United States that China is not expansionary, is sobering. It will be a bumpy race.

The writer is editor-in-chief, The Indian Express