Two Colorado lawyers ordered to pay rivals’ fees in Trump election trial

By Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press

A Denver federal magistrate on Wednesday imposed penalties on two Colorado lawyers for filing a class action suit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The now dismissed lawsuit was based on baseless conspiracy theories propagated by the former president and his supporters. He named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, and company founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose electoral machines were at the center of some of the hottest speculation.

Trial judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two lawyers who filed the lawsuit must pay the defendants’ legal fees.

The lawsuit filed or repeated on the public record highly inflammatory and damaging allegations that could have put people’s safety at risk, Nureiter wrote, noting that the Jan. 6 insurgency was spurred by the lies it repeated , as did threats against election officials and the Dominion. To do so without a valid legal basis or without a serious and independent personal investigation of the facts was the height of recklessness.

There is little recourse against bogus lawsuits other than penalizing lawyers for filing them. Repeated audits and recounts revealed no significant fraud in the presidential election. Even Trump’s own administration said the election was clean.

That hasn’t stopped Trump and his allies from filing dozens of lawsuits and continuing to insist that the contest was stolen from him, a lie that inspired the crowd who stormed the U.S. Capitol on the 6th. January. In the end, Trump and his allies lost more than 50 of the election trials.

Colorado case attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker were not related to other Trump attorneys, including Sidney Powell, who is one of several Trump supporting attorneys facing the possible penalties for an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Michigan election results.

Fielder and Walker said at a court hearing last month that they were trying to protect democracy.

