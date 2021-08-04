Not in line with Jokowi guidelines, Covid-19 tests dropped last week

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Number of trialsCovid-19 declined last week. In fact, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had ordered tests to be increased to 400,000 per day at a limited meeting earlier this week.

Health ministry spokesperson for immunization Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the ratio of tests this week was 4.01 per 1,000 people per week. This figure is down slightly from the previous week.

“We see that the national screening rate is already 4.01: 1,000 inhabitants per Sunday. This figure is down slightly from last week which reached 4.03 per 10,000 inhabitants,” Nadia said during an online press conference on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Wednesday (4/8).

According to data presented by Nadia, the Covid-19 tests carried out by Indonesia are not evenly distributed. Some regions are testing far from the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 1 / 1,000 people per week.

For example, DKI Jakarta performs tests with a ratio of 14.9: 1,000 residents per week. Another example is the Yogyakarta Special Region which tests at a ratio of up to 15.3: 1000 per week.

At the same time, there are three provinces that are unable to perform Covid-19 testing according to WHO minimum standards. Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara and Maluku all recorded a test ratio of 0.9: 1,000 people per week.

Indonesia’s positive number or positivity rate is also too high. The average positivity rate over the past week was 25.2%. In fact, the ideal positivity rate according to the WHO is at most 5%.

Previously, the government set a testing target of around 324,000 people per day, just for Java and Bali. However, the number of tests in 34 provinces of Indonesia is only around 200,000 per day.

President Joko Widodo has asked his subordinates to increase the number of Covid-19 tests. He said that at a limited meeting earlier this week.

“We will continue to increase these tests ourselves after the leadership of the coordinating minister and the president to 300-400,000 per day, which is important, we know to be able to manage it quickly,” Health Minister Budi said. Gunadi Sadikin at a press conference. Conference on YouTube of the Secretariat of the Presidency, Monday (2/8). .

The government then claimed that Indonesia had passed the peak of Covid cases as the number of positive cases declined. However, epidemiologists say it is too early to draw conclusions.

Griffith University epidemiologist Dicky Budiman estimated that Java and Bali had not yet passed the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dicky said only absolute daily Covid-19 numbers showed a downward trend. However, this is also due to the number of tests going up and down and failed to reach the goal of at least 300,000 people per day.

“From a modeling perspective, case reports are going down, but testing is also going down. So now for Java-Bali, it’s still at the peak of infection cases, not yet sloping,” Dicky said when ‘he was contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (4/8).

The high positivity rate indicates that the rate of transmission of cases is still massive in the community. Dicky therefore assessed that the decline in Covid-19 cases could not be seen solely from the decline in daily positive numbers.

Please note that the daily number of positive cases may decrease or increase depending on the number of tests in a day.

In accordance with Interior Minister’s Instruction Number 27 of 2021 regarding PPKM Levels 4, 3 and 2 in Java-Bali, the government is targeting daily testing of at least 324,000 per day specifically in Java.

However, according to nationwide Covid-19 task force data as of Tuesday (3/8), for example, there are only 151,712 people examined in a day. Meanwhile, yesterday, Wednesday (4/8), the working group recorded that the number of specimens examined was only 242,328 units.

