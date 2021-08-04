WH will not support Trump’s call for China to pay for COVID repairs





WASHINGTON White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that President Biden did not support former President Donald Trump’s call for China to pay more than $ 10 trillion in COVID reparations -19.

“Our position has not changed,” Psaki told The Post during his daily press briefing.

When asked if Biden was “open” to the idea, Psaki cut the line of questions and said, “Do you have another question?”

Trump says China must compensate the United States for allowing COVID-19 to spread from the area of ​​origin of the outbreak in Wuhan.

“China and the Chinese virus must pay for reparations. We’ve been so badly injured in terms of death, human life, “Trump said in recent remarks recorded at a rally in Wisconsin, adding that” if they paid us $ 10,000 billion, it wouldn’t. would not cover ”.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden does not support former President Donald Trump’s call for China to pay US reparations due to COVID-19 .Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During a speech to members of the Republican Party in North Carolina, Trump expanded on the idea, saying the reparations push should be an international effort.

“The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Chinese Communist Party. We should all say with one voice that China has to pay, ”Trump said.

Trump said the United States should work with its allies “to present China with a bill of at least $ 10 trillion to compensate for the damage it has caused. And that’s a very low number. The damage is, well, much greater than that.

He added that “as a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe China as a down payment on reparations.”

Former President Donald Trump recently said China should pay at least $ 10 trillion in reparations for the virus.AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin, File

More than 614,000 U.S. deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

China has rejected requests for transparency over the first COVID-19 data. In an interview with CBNC on Wednesday, Trump’s White House adviser Peter Navarro said the outbreak may have started in September 2019 in Wuhan long before information about the new virus was publicly shared in December.

After initially asking the World Health Organization to probe the origins of COVID-19, Biden in May ordered U.S. spy agencies to conduct a 90-day investigation into whether the virus had escaped from there. ‘Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Some believe the COVID-19 virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP via

In a statement, Biden said two US spy agencies lean towards a theory that the virus emerged naturally from animals. An American spy agency investigated the theory of laboratory release.

The White House passed the spy agency’s review after the Wall Street Journal reported that three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized in November 2019 before the outbreak was publicly disclosed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/04/wh-wont-back-trumps-call-for-china-to-pay-covid-reparations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos