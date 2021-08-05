Pakistani Prime Minister hails Bahraini kings’ strong support for Arab and Islamic causes





ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the wise and balanced policies of King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and his tireless efforts to support and defend Arab and Islamic causes in all regional and international forums and in a way that serves the interests of the peoples of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The Pakistani leader also affirmed his deep appreciation for the friendship and cooperation between his country and Bahrain, stressing that they are experiencing remarkable growth and development in all fields.

Khan, who proudly recalled his first visit to Bahrain in 2019 after becoming prime minister, expressed concern for expanding the scope of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Khan was speaking as he received Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al Assoomi and a delegation from the Parliament visiting Pakistan for high-level talks on Arab and Islamic issues of common concern.

He underlined the friendship and cooperation that binds him to the kings and leaders of Arab countries and which is reflected in the mutual visits and coordination between them.

Khan underscored the congruence of views between Arab countries and Pakistan, especially regarding the call to strengthen constructive dialogue in resolving all crises, to support efforts to strengthen security and stability in the Arab and Asian regions and to seek lasting economic security. .

The phenomenon of Islamophobia represents a common challenge facing the Arab and Islamic worlds, which requires concerted efforts to confront and overcome it, he said.

Al Assoomi affirmed the interest of Arab parliaments in strengthening relations between Arab countries and Pakistan, especially in light of the existence of promising prospects and opportunities for comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, especially in the field economic.

These include exploring investment opportunities, exchanging experiences regarding national sustainable development plans, diversifying areas of the economy, strengthening business partnerships and establishing joint coordination councils. between Arab countries and Pakistan, he added.

Gulf-Pakistan relations represent a promising model for developing and strengthening Arab relations with Pakistan in all fields, the president said.

Al Assoomi said that the convergence of views between the Arab and Pakistani sides represents a constructive step towards closer cooperation between Arab and Islamic countries, especially with regard to efforts to counter terrorism and extremism and to fight against Islamophobia, as well as to consolidate mutual support for Arab and Islamic issues of common interest. BNA

