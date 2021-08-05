



Tonight, after Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen over the past week repeatedly denied presidents direct instructions to use the Justice Department’s law enforcement powers for improper purposes, the president has removed Jeff from the ministry, Hovakimian wrote in his never-sent. E-mail. PADAG Rich Donoghue and I are resigning from the Department, effective immediately.

Hovakimian then wrote that preserving the institutional integrity of the DOJ was Rosens’ primary concern.

The decision to resign or not and whether the ends of justice are best served by the resignation is a highly individual matter, informed by personal and family circumstances, he continued. Jeff has asked me to convey to each of you that no matter what you decide, he knows you will always uphold the highest standards of justice and always act only in the best interests of the United States.

Hovakimian wrote the email Jan. 3 from Justice Department headquarters after Rosen and Donoghue left for a meeting with President Trump at the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Her draft email has not been posted before. Raphael Prober, partner at Akin Gump and attorney for Hovakimian, declined to comment.

The threat of officials’ resignation was first reported by The New York Times, which said the group of Department of Justice officials participated in a conference call hosted by Donoghue. Officials had agreed on the call to quit together if Trump sacked Rosen.

The release of Hovakimian’s letters comes as the House Oversight Committee steps up its investigation into the recent tumultuous weeks of the Trump administration and Trump tries to pressure the Justice Department to intervene in the election of 2020. Hovakimian sat down for a closed-door and transcribed interview in front of committee staff on Tuesday morning, and a Justice Department memo allowed others to testify as well.

The House Oversight Committee obtained a copy of the draft email. A spokesperson for the panel did not immediately comment.

Trump, for his part, has indicated that he will not immediately try to prevent officials from testifying. On Monday, his lawyer Doug Collins sent a letter saying the former president would not immediately prosecute in an attempt to block the participation of former Justice Department officials in multiple inquiries scrutinizing Trump in recent weeks in office.

But Collins, a former House GOP lawmaker, appeared to revisit the letter in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday where he appeared to suggest that former DOJ officials should decline to respond to some congressional inquiries.

Collins criticized the DOJ waiver as policy and said he hoped former officials withhold any information from Congress that falls under executive privilege, Fox News reporter Tyler Olson wrote.

The former president still believes these are privileged communications covered by executive privilege, Collins said, according to the Fox News report.

It is unclear exactly what Trump expects from former DOJ officials and why he refuses to take legal action to protect communications he believes should be covered by executive privilege. Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment from POLITICO.

And his team doesn’t have much time to clarify his message. Hovakimian responded to questions from congressional investigators the morning after Collins’ letter was released. Two other former Justice Department officials are also expected to sit for talks with House Oversight over the next two weeks, according to two people familiar with the committees’ plans.

CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this report incorrectly indicated the year Patrick Hovakimian wrote the email.

