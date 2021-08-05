Erdoan points to PKK on eighth day of forest fires

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said there were links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) among those arrested in connection with the forest fires that have been burning for more than a week in southwestern Ukraine. country, in a live interview on Wednesday.

We have determined that there are people with links to the PKK among the families of those arrested, Erdoan told reporters from the pro-government A Haber network.

TERR RGT Z IN FOREST FIRES President Recep Tayyip Erdoan: – We also determined that the families of those arrested in connection with the fire also had links with the PKK.#TrkiyeYanyor #PKK FIRE #PKKyakt pic.twitter.com/tRvhEz0JNh national.com.tr (@nationalcomtr) August 4, 2021

Several people were held in connection with the fires throughout the week, with at least two people arrested, including a CY, a 16-year-old boy.

As you know, we clearly experienced it last year during the forest fires in Hatay. Having clearly experienced the forest fires this past year in Hatay, it doesn’t make sense to say that we haven’t done it this year, he said, adding that police, intelligence and the gendarmerie continue their investigations and declared “the necessary will be done”.

The Turkish president also criticized opposition parties for not taking enough action against the forest fires.

The government’s duty is to take care of all these forests, rehabilitate forests, put out fires as the primary responsibility, Erdoan said. Meanwhile, responsibility for fires in residential areas rests with municipalities.

The municipalities of Antalya, Mula, Izmir and Aydn, all headed by the main mayors of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), have primary responsibility, he continued. Let them open up the law on local communities and study it. What are they doing at the moment? We are continuing our fight against forest fires. We have eight martyrs.

The government has been criticized for a late and insufficient response to the forest fires. Critics accused the Erdoan cabinet of making a profit and sacrificing preparation for short-term gain. The Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) has not been given the means to maintain its fleet of firefighters, and currently several planes remain on the ground because they have not been kept ready to fly.

A social media campaign has started among Turkish users, calling on the global community to send aid to Turkey in the form of planes and helicopters to aid the firefighting efforts.

That we are strong must bore them at this point, Erdoan said. A campaign has started against this, called Strong Turkey. Liars couldn’t hold on. Strong Turkey saw much more support. Turkey is in a different situation now, especially in the defense industry.

Turkey has also received support from foreign countries, the president added. Russia sent three planes and four helicopters, Iran sent one plane and two helicopters, Ukraine sent three, Spain two, Croatia one.

Erdoan also raised accusations that burnt forest areas are being rezoned for development.

I have a one-sentence response to Mr Kemal, Erdoan said, addressing CHP chief Kemal Kldarolu. I did not give such authority to my Minister of Culture and Tourism.

As Erdoan spoke, the flames reached the Kemerky thermal power station in Milas, Mula and the power station was evacuated. The president was not warned of the fact, and spoke of the risk to the power plant during the broadcast.

The force of the fire increased with the effect of the wind. He entered the thermal power plant. The firefighters leave the plant. The gendarme warns the citizens. pic.twitter.com/lSZiJF75l6 Hazar Dost (@hazardost) August 4, 2021

There is a thermal power plant there, owned by some of our country’s important businessmen, Erdoan said. The Kemerky plant is partly owned by Limak Holding, a close ally of Erdo.

As we try to put out the fire there is the threat of wind and cones on fire. But that is not all we are fighting against, he added, accusing the opposition of carrying out terrorism of lies.

Minister: We don’t just fight fires. The opposition is lying. DEVAM pic.twitter.com/uhF0nlFXJG RTECANLI (@RTECanli) August 4, 2021

The whole world is now fighting forest fires, Erdoan said. It is an international threat like COVID-19. It is in fact a terrorist threat. He continued:

The president reiterated his previous terrorism charge of lying against the opposition. Is there a terrorism of lies in Turkey? There are. Who do this ? The opposition. They call it a perception operation, it’s actually called a threat and a terrorism of lies. Be honest. Be sincere.