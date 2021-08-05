Politics
Erdoan points to PKK on eighth day of forest fires
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said there were links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) among those arrested in connection with the forest fires that have been burning for more than a week in southwestern Ukraine. country, in a live interview on Wednesday.
We have determined that there are people with links to the PKK among the families of those arrested, Erdoan told reporters from the pro-government A Haber network.
TERR RGT Z IN FOREST FIRES
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan:
– We also determined that the families of those arrested in connection with the fire also had links with the PKK.#TrkiyeYanyor #PKK FIRE #PKKyakt pic.twitter.com/tRvhEz0JNh
national.com.tr (@nationalcomtr) August 4, 2021
Several people were held in connection with the fires throughout the week, with at least two people arrested, including a CY, a 16-year-old boy.
As you know, we clearly experienced it last year during the forest fires in Hatay. Having clearly experienced the forest fires this past year in Hatay, it doesn’t make sense to say that we haven’t done it this year, he said, adding that police, intelligence and the gendarmerie continue their investigations and declared “the necessary will be done”.
The Turkish president also criticized opposition parties for not taking enough action against the forest fires.
The government’s duty is to take care of all these forests, rehabilitate forests, put out fires as the primary responsibility, Erdoan said. Meanwhile, responsibility for fires in residential areas rests with municipalities.
The municipalities of Antalya, Mula, Izmir and Aydn, all headed by the main mayors of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), have primary responsibility, he continued. Let them open up the law on local communities and study it. What are they doing at the moment? We are continuing our fight against forest fires. We have eight martyrs.
The government has been criticized for a late and insufficient response to the forest fires. Critics accused the Erdoan cabinet of making a profit and sacrificing preparation for short-term gain. The Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) has not been given the means to maintain its fleet of firefighters, and currently several planes remain on the ground because they have not been kept ready to fly.
A social media campaign has started among Turkish users, calling on the global community to send aid to Turkey in the form of planes and helicopters to aid the firefighting efforts.
That we are strong must bore them at this point, Erdoan said. A campaign has started against this, called Strong Turkey. Liars couldn’t hold on. Strong Turkey saw much more support. Turkey is in a different situation now, especially in the defense industry.
Turkey has also received support from foreign countries, the president added. Russia sent three planes and four helicopters, Iran sent one plane and two helicopters, Ukraine sent three, Spain two, Croatia one.
Erdoan also raised accusations that burnt forest areas are being rezoned for development.
I have a one-sentence response to Mr Kemal, Erdoan said, addressing CHP chief Kemal Kldarolu. I did not give such authority to my Minister of Culture and Tourism.
As Erdoan spoke, the flames reached the Kemerky thermal power station in Milas, Mula and the power station was evacuated. The president was not warned of the fact, and spoke of the risk to the power plant during the broadcast.
The force of the fire increased with the effect of the wind. He entered the thermal power plant. The firefighters leave the plant. The gendarme warns the citizens. pic.twitter.com/lSZiJF75l6
Hazar Dost (@hazardost) August 4, 2021
There is a thermal power plant there, owned by some of our country’s important businessmen, Erdoan said. The Kemerky plant is partly owned by Limak Holding, a close ally of Erdo.
As we try to put out the fire there is the threat of wind and cones on fire. But that is not all we are fighting against, he added, accusing the opposition of carrying out terrorism of lies.
Minister: We don’t just fight fires. The opposition is lying.
DEVAM pic.twitter.com/uhF0nlFXJG
RTECANLI (@RTECanli) August 4, 2021
The whole world is now fighting forest fires, Erdoan said. It is an international threat like COVID-19. It is in fact a terrorist threat. He continued:
The president reiterated his previous terrorism charge of lying against the opposition. Is there a terrorism of lies in Turkey? There are. Who do this ? The opposition. They call it a perception operation, it’s actually called a threat and a terrorism of lies. Be honest. Be sincere.
Minister: Forest fires are an international threat, even a terrorist threat, like the Kovid-19, which the whole world is grappling with.
DEVAM pic.twitter.com/A5HDGk4eFx
RTECANLI (@RTECanli) August 4, 2021
Sources
2/ https://ahvalnews.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/erdogan-points-pkk-eighth-day-wildfires
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]