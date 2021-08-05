Scheduled castes make the most of PM Modi’s policies, says Nadda









New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Declaring that the listed castes make the most of the policies put in place by the NDA government, the national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had does the necessary work. them along as they were late in development.

Addressing an event in honor of 12 Union ministers from listed castes who were inducted into the Union Cabinet last month, Nadda said: “The policies that were initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for everyone, the listed castes get the most out of it they were lagging behind (developing), the prime minister did the job to get them. ”

“For the development of the listed castes, for their education, to integrate them into the mainstream, the Modi government has worked on special devices,” he added.

“12 of our ministers are from listed castes. So many ministers in this category have been inducted into the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” Nadda said.

In the recent cabinet expansion, the BJP-led government has 12 members of the SC community, two of whom are in the cabinet, eight members will come from the Listed Tribes including three in the cabinet, and over 25 members of the OBC community including five in the cabinet.

There has also been an increase in the number of ministers with professional qualifications in the cabinet and there are now 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven civil servants. (ANI)

