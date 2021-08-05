Newsom may refer to Trump in argument against recall, judge says





Governor Gavin Newsom appears at press conference in Oakland, California | Jeff Chiu / AP Photo

Oakland Governor Gavin Newsom may retain references to Republicans and former President Donald Trump in his official case against the recall, a judge tentatively ruled Wednesday.

Supporters of the recall argued Newsom’s hints were misleading and asked a court to strike them from the state’s official voter information guide. But Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl sided with Newsom in an interim decision, saying the recall effort was clearly Republicans led.

The petitioners fail to clearly and convincingly demonstrate that Governor Newsom’s argument against the recall contains falsehoods or statements that are objectively false, Earl wrote.

The background: Newsom and his allies tried for months to present the recall as an insidious maneuver led by Republicans backing Trump. The argument from the Governor’s Official Voter’s Guide emphasizes this point.

Supporters of the recall had argued that it was misleading or outright false, pointing out that non-Republicans had also supported the recall. But Earl refuted that claim, pointing out that the recall was largely motivated by Tories, noting that it drew support from the California Republican Party and National Republicans like Rep. Devin Nunes and the former Governor of Arkansas. Mike Huckabee.

The court suspects that even the petitioners would recognize that a large majority of those who signed the recall petition and support the recall are Republicans, Earl wrote.

Earl also said it might be a stretch to call the election a Republican callback, but argued that this type of rhetoric is common in political debate and therefore permissible. She said that just because the reminders are legal mechanisms does not mean that it is necessarily false or misleading to characterize a recall as a takeover or abuse of the law.

“It would be hard to claim that the last three years have been easy, for Californians or for Newsom,” she writes. “Given this, reasonable minds might disagree on whether this recall is an abuse of a legally sanctioned process, or whether supporters should simply wait a year and then take their chances to overthrow Newsom during the regular election of governors. “

The impact: Election officials will send the state’s voter guide later this month to millions of California voters. Earls’ decision allows Newsom to make a direct case to those voters that the recall is a partisan affair, a central part of Newsom’s campaign strategy.

The ruling also gives judges an opinion on the argument that the recall is a Republican effort, allowing Newsoms’ campaign to assert that this is a court-verified truth.

This article tagged under:

