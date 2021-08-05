Afghanistan needs comprehensive solution amid Taliban onslaught – News





The Taliban say they have taken control of around 85% of the country’s territory.

As I begin to write these lines, there are reports of an attack on the residence of the Afghan Minister of Defense. Not even at home, the minister remains safe. Just like her family, evacuated from their home after gunmen detonated a car bomb and fired shots near the heavily fortified green zone of Kabul.

Four attackers and four other people are killed. The attack, which the United States says bears “all the hallmarks” of a Taliban assault, comes as fighting rages in other key Afghan cities, with the UN Security Council calling for the immediate end of the violence warning of a worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

Videos on social media show people taking to the streets and rooftops to cry out for Allahu Akbar (God is the greatest) in defiance of the attacks before a complete withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. The slogans of the Taliban militias or the Afghan security forces are no different. This is a civil war!

It is expected to strike already war-torn Afghanistan and negatively impact neighboring countries and the region beyond after the United States and its NATO allies end their nearly 20-year military presence. years in the country. The Taliban say they have taken control of around 85% of the country’s territory, including areas bordering five countries – Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan is very likely to suffer the bulk of what it calls a hasty US withdrawal. According to the International Crisis Group, “if the Afghan conflict continues, Pakistan, sitting next door, risks losing more than any other country except Afghanistan itself.” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says the accelerated US exit of troops from Afghanistan is gone

Washington without “negotiating power” for having reached a peace agreement between the Afghans at war. “I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan,” Khan said in an interview with PBS NewsHour. Russia and China also blame the United States for failing to bring peace to the war-torn country. Along with Pakistan, they fear that the resumption of unrest in Afghanistan will destabilize them.

For its part, Pakistan announced that it would complete a 2,611 km fence this summer started in 2017 along the border with Afghanistan “to prevent attacks by cross-border militants”.

But the country is anxiously seeking a solution to the crisis. Courtesy of some withdrawals, she had to give up her plan to host a peace conference in her capital Islamabad involving Afghan political leaders after twice rejecting it. Now media reports that senior officials from Pakistan, the United States, Russia and China will meet on Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar on August 11. They had last met there in April in what appeared to be an effort to develop a regional consensus on the Afghan final. . The United States is now saying that a political solution is the only way forward. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Washington expects both sides to focus on a political settlement.

The Taliban have taken control of populated rural areas and major border crossings, and are also putting pressure on provincial capitals. Khalilzad said members of the Taliban have been “emboldened” by the group’s recent gains and “are in a maximalist mindset” as the Afghan government tries to develop a new military strategy, “believing that without it, he is too weak [a position] seek a negotiated settlement ”. But he reiterated that “the best case scenario” is a negotiated deal to end the violence.

Two days of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations earlier this month in Doha ended without a deal. Both sides, however, said they remained “committed to continuing negotiations at a high level until an agreement is reached.”

Any solution must recognize the diversity of Afghanistan and be Afghan-led and sustainable. For the transition, a mechanism acceptable to the warring parties may be needed to oversee reconciliation and reintegration. And so would investments in the development of economic and human capital to provide a tangible opportunity for the young population and former insurgents. It is true that a political settlement is the only way out of Afghanistan and the region from the quagmire in which it finds itself. But, with little bargaining power against a winning pool, managing one is easier said than done!

Waqar Mustafa is a Pakistan-based journalist and commentator

