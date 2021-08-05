Why UK COVID-19 cases have declined even after restrictions were lifted

LONDON – The British government on Tuesday recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. Daily deaths increased slightly to 138, but for almost a week they were below 100.

We are a long way from the public warnings of early summer, when the country’s new health secretary, Sajid Javid, warned the nation of the possibility of 100,000 daily cases.

Despite these warnings, the government lifted all remaining restrictions on social distancing and made masks mandatory in England on July 19. delta variant. “A murderous policy,” said Dr Gabriel Scally, a leading public health expert at the University of Bristol. “Epidemiological stupidity,” said an official at the World Health Organization.

But then cases dropped by around 40%, and deaths and hospitalizations remained low, despite all restrictions ending – and the world was puzzled as to why.

Many point to the high vaccination rate in the UK More than 72% of all adults have received their full dose of vaccination, and the Office for National Statistics recently announced that it estimated that 92% of the population in England has antibodies, either through vaccination or a previous infection with COVID-19.

Some experts, such as Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, have criticized the data. Spector suggested in an interview with Sky News that the sudden drop in cases – “Unheard of in pandemics” – was probably due to the lack of young people being tested and to asymptomatic cases not included in the official published figures.

But that’s just not true, said John Edmunds, an epidemiologist and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies that advises the UK government on COVID-19 policy.

Edmunds told ABC News that several key circumstances appear to account for the sudden drop in cases.

End of the Euro 2020 championships

A push largely triggered by a return to normal, non-pandemic behavior during the Euro 2020 soccer championships has now for the most part dissipated.

“The Euro was a preview of what would happen if we started to go back to a lot more normal behavior and go back to the pubs to watch football and so on,” Edmunds said. “Suddenly the cases are multiplying.”

But since the tournament is over, Brits don’t go to pubs and nightclubs as much, according to Edmunds behavioral surveys.

“People’s behavior right now is far from normal behavior,” he said, even though there are no more restrictions in place.

The “pingdemia”

Shortly after the euro, in mid-July, the UK government’s contact tracing app also found itself embroiled in a situation known as “pingdemic”.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK were suddenly ordered to self-isolate at their homes, after being told by the app that they had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Companies were facing staff shortages and there were chaotic scenes at London’s Heathrow Airport when suddenly hundreds of security officers were asked to return home and self-isolate.

School vacation

Another key factor is the closure of schools during the summer holidays. During the school year, schoolchildren and teachers are regularly tested, but they are not tested during the summer holidays. The break appears to explain not only a drop in daily testing, but also the spread of the virus between children, parents and teachers, Edmunds said.

“The closure of schools has been very important, and we have seen the effect throughout the pandemic, with the opening and closing of schools,” he said. “But it’s so important now because we have concentrated so many infections in the younger age groups because they are not vaccinated.”

The government opened up vaccination eligibility to young people within three months of turning 18. Health counselors say there is little benefit to immunizing children as so few get seriously ill or die from the virus. There is currently no vaccine licensed for use in children under 12, although some children considered to be at particular risk for COVID-19 are allowed to be vaccinated under current rules.

It is the return of schools and businesses that worries Edmunds.

“My fear has always been September, when schools reopen, and I think at that point businesses, businesses, organizations will start to assess employees to come back to the office,” he said. he declared. “I hope they don’t, but if they do, I think we’ll see another increase in cases in the fall.”