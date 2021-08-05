Politics
Why UK COVID-19 cases have declined even after restrictions were lifted
We are a long way from the public warnings of early summer, when the country’s new health secretary, Sajid Javid, warned the nation of the possibility of 100,000 daily cases.
Despite these warnings, the government lifted all remaining restrictions on social distancing and made masks mandatory in England on July 19. delta variant. “A murderous policy,” said Dr Gabriel Scally, a leading public health expert at the University of Bristol. “Epidemiological stupidity,” said an official at the World Health Organization.
But then cases dropped by around 40%, and deaths and hospitalizations remained low, despite all restrictions ending – and the world was puzzled as to why.
Many point to the high vaccination rate in the UK More than 72% of all adults have received their full dose of vaccination, and the Office for National Statistics recently announced that it estimated that 92% of the population in England has antibodies, either through vaccination or a previous infection with COVID-19.
Some experts, such as Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, have criticized the data. Spector suggested in an interview with Sky News that the sudden drop in cases – “Unheard of in pandemics” – was probably due to the lack of young people being tested and to asymptomatic cases not included in the official published figures.
But that’s just not true, said John Edmunds, an epidemiologist and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies that advises the UK government on COVID-19 policy.
Edmunds told ABC News that several key circumstances appear to account for the sudden drop in cases.
End of the Euro 2020 championships
A push largely triggered by a return to normal, non-pandemic behavior during the Euro 2020 soccer championships has now for the most part dissipated.
“The Euro was a preview of what would happen if we started to go back to a lot more normal behavior and go back to the pubs to watch football and so on,” Edmunds said. “Suddenly the cases are multiplying.”
But since the tournament is over, Brits don’t go to pubs and nightclubs as much, according to Edmunds behavioral surveys.
“People’s behavior right now is far from normal behavior,” he said, even though there are no more restrictions in place.
The “pingdemia”
Shortly after the euro, in mid-July, the UK government’s contact tracing app also found itself embroiled in a situation known as “pingdemic”.
Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK were suddenly ordered to self-isolate at their homes, after being told by the app that they had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Companies were facing staff shortages and there were chaotic scenes at London’s Heathrow Airport when suddenly hundreds of security officers were asked to return home and self-isolate.
School vacation
Another key factor is the closure of schools during the summer holidays. During the school year, schoolchildren and teachers are regularly tested, but they are not tested during the summer holidays. The break appears to explain not only a drop in daily testing, but also the spread of the virus between children, parents and teachers, Edmunds said.
“The closure of schools has been very important, and we have seen the effect throughout the pandemic, with the opening and closing of schools,” he said. “But it’s so important now because we have concentrated so many infections in the younger age groups because they are not vaccinated.”
The government opened up vaccination eligibility to young people within three months of turning 18. Health counselors say there is little benefit to immunizing children as so few get seriously ill or die from the virus. There is currently no vaccine licensed for use in children under 12, although some children considered to be at particular risk for COVID-19 are allowed to be vaccinated under current rules.
It is the return of schools and businesses that worries Edmunds.
“My fear has always been September, when schools reopen, and I think at that point businesses, businesses, organizations will start to assess employees to come back to the office,” he said. he declared. “I hope they don’t, but if they do, I think we’ll see another increase in cases in the fall.”
Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Sources
2/ https://6abc.com/why-covid-19-cases-in-uk-have-dropped-even-after-lifting-restrictions/10930100/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]