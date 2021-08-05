Imran Khan appoints Abdul Qayyum Niazi as next PoK prime minister





Abdul Qayyum Niazi won the recent legislative elections in the Abbaspur-Poonch region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed his party MP Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after extensive consultations.

Mr. Khans Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party won 32 seats in the 53-member House. It is for the first time that the PTI will form a government in the PoK.

India rejected the recent PoK elections, saying the cosmetic exercise was nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation and that it had strongly protested the issue.

Reacting strongly on the PoK elections, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan has no locus standi in these Indian territories and must evacuate all Indian areas under its occupation. illegal.

The so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation and the material changes it has undertaken in these territories, he said. declared last week.

Such an exercise can neither conceal the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the serious human rights violations, exploitation and denial of liberty of people in these occupied territories, he said.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Prime Minister Khan had chosen Niazi to lead the PTI government in PoK after extensive consultations.

After extensive consultation and consideration of suggestions, Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan appointed newly elected MP Mr. Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of PoK Prime Minister, he wrote.

The minister also described Mr. Qayyum as a dynamic and genuine political activist, devoted to his workers.

Mr. Khan had interviewed several elected officials Friday and Saturday, including Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, lawyer Sultan Mahmood, Khawaja Farooq, Azhar Sadiq and Mr. Niazi.

He would have questioned them on strategy and views on the environment, tourism and national and international issues.

A majority of experts said that Mr. Ilyas and Mr. Mahmood were the main candidates and among them most of them agreed that Mr. Ilyas was the favorite. But Mr. Niazi turned out to be a dark horse to secure the top spot although he was barely noticed.

Mr. Niazi was a member of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference before leaving it to join the PTI two years ago. He was also elected from the Muslim Conference platform in 2006 and also served as Minister of Food.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have 12 and 7 seats in the House respectively. The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.

The candidates of the ruling parties, Anwarul Haq and Riaz Gujjar, were elected president and vice-president respectively.

