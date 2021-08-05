A new wave of migrants will be met by a less welcoming EU

A violent sweep by Taliban fighters in parts of Afghanistan as US forces withdraw has caused hundreds of thousands to flee and raised fears of further destabilization in the region.

Elsewhere in the developing world, extreme weather events and the scarcity of resources induced by climate change are increasingly pushing people to leave their homes in the hope of finding a better future.

As the structural causes of migration worsen, European Union authorities prepare to deal with an increase in new arrivals with a strengthened border force that reflects the increasingly hardened edge of the blocs.

Migration policy has tightened considerably in EU border states since the Syrian civil war caused millions to flee in the mid-2010s. Recent accusations that voluntary sea rescue services in Grande -Brittany serve as taxis for migrants, or even collude with smugglers, are repeats of old claims about NGOs long made by the right in Greece, Hungary and Italy.

Such ideas have even escalated into criminal investigations against NGOs in several countries, particularly in Italy, since 2017. Boat seizures followed, along with political reforms aimed at restricting search and rescue activities for volunteers, while that member state governments have succeeded in shaping EU policy to accommodate a hardened approach.

The lesson Brussels learned from Denmark and France imposing border controls with EU neighbors due to migration issues in recent years was that rigid external borders were needed to preserve internal borders. open.

Border countries have long called for more solidarity to manage the disproportionate number of people arriving on their shores. But calls to reform the Dublin regulation, under which newcomers are forced to seek asylum in the first EU country they set foot in, have fallen flat.

After trying unsuccessfully to get countries to agree on a quota system to manage asylum claims based on the size of the population of each member state, the EU proposed another form of solidarity.

It is an extension of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, or Frontex, which has a budget of 544 million euros in 2021, more than any other agency in the EU. It is building up a permanent staff of 10,000 border guards, as well as expanded powers, including a proposed central role in the expulsion of failed asylum seekers from the EU.

Frontex has partnered with local border forces and coast guards to patrol the EU’s external borders at a time when national authorities have taken an increasingly harsh approach to migration. He was accused of having engaged in illegal refoulement actions to return migrants, which the agency’s executive director, Fabrice Leggeri, denied.

Muscular approach

Earlier this year, the European Enforcement Office Olaf said it had opened an investigation into charges of refoulement and harassment of migrants by the agency.

From the outset, the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen rhetorically supported a more muscular approach to migration and sought to emphasize its solidarity with border states.

In 2019, the administration proposed having a commissioner for the protection of the European way of life, whose mandate would have included migration reform, a title that accepted a far-right premise on migration as a threat. , and which was softened to promote our European way of life after an uproar.

The use of migrants as a horrific means of political pressure on the EU by rival neighboring states has also made it easier for the commission to speak of migration as a violent threat.

Last March, the Turkish government encouraged migrants to cross the border to the EU as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought more money as part of a deal with the EU to keep migrants inside of its borders. Von der Leyen visited Greece to show his support and described it as the shield of Europe.

This week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attempted a similar tactic, allowing flights from Iraqis to arrive and head for his border with Lithuania amid tensions over EU sanctions and support for the ‘opposition. Frontex had 100 border guards, helicopters and vehicles on site.

Visiting Swedish Commissioner Ylva Johansson welcomed the Lithuanian border forces’ response to the threat, which she described as a very severe and aggressive act by the Lukashenko regime.

His words demonstrated the change in attitude within the EU over the past five years. In 2017, Federica Mogherini, then the EU’s diplomatic chief, spoke out against those who wish to build walls as US President Donald Trump spoke about his border wall.

Seeing the border for itself had demonstrated the need for also physical barriers, Johansson said this week, to ensure unauthorized access to the territory will be prevented.