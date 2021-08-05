Politics
A new wave of migrants will be met by a less welcoming EU
A violent sweep by Taliban fighters in parts of Afghanistan as US forces withdraw has caused hundreds of thousands to flee and raised fears of further destabilization in the region.
Elsewhere in the developing world, extreme weather events and the scarcity of resources induced by climate change are increasingly pushing people to leave their homes in the hope of finding a better future.
As the structural causes of migration worsen, European Union authorities prepare to deal with an increase in new arrivals with a strengthened border force that reflects the increasingly hardened edge of the blocs.
Migration policy has tightened considerably in EU border states since the Syrian civil war caused millions to flee in the mid-2010s. Recent accusations that voluntary sea rescue services in Grande -Brittany serve as taxis for migrants, or even collude with smugglers, are repeats of old claims about NGOs long made by the right in Greece, Hungary and Italy.
Such ideas have even escalated into criminal investigations against NGOs in several countries, particularly in Italy, since 2017. Boat seizures followed, along with political reforms aimed at restricting search and rescue activities for volunteers, while that member state governments have succeeded in shaping EU policy to accommodate a hardened approach.
The lesson Brussels learned from Denmark and France imposing border controls with EU neighbors due to migration issues in recent years was that rigid external borders were needed to preserve internal borders. open.
Border countries have long called for more solidarity to manage the disproportionate number of people arriving on their shores. But calls to reform the Dublin regulation, under which newcomers are forced to seek asylum in the first EU country they set foot in, have fallen flat.
After trying unsuccessfully to get countries to agree on a quota system to manage asylum claims based on the size of the population of each member state, the EU proposed another form of solidarity.
It is an extension of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, or Frontex, which has a budget of 544 million euros in 2021, more than any other agency in the EU. It is building up a permanent staff of 10,000 border guards, as well as expanded powers, including a proposed central role in the expulsion of failed asylum seekers from the EU.
Frontex has partnered with local border forces and coast guards to patrol the EU’s external borders at a time when national authorities have taken an increasingly harsh approach to migration. He was accused of having engaged in illegal refoulement actions to return migrants, which the agency’s executive director, Fabrice Leggeri, denied.
Muscular approach
Earlier this year, the European Enforcement Office Olaf said it had opened an investigation into charges of refoulement and harassment of migrants by the agency.
From the outset, the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen rhetorically supported a more muscular approach to migration and sought to emphasize its solidarity with border states.
In 2019, the administration proposed having a commissioner for the protection of the European way of life, whose mandate would have included migration reform, a title that accepted a far-right premise on migration as a threat. , and which was softened to promote our European way of life after an uproar.
The use of migrants as a horrific means of political pressure on the EU by rival neighboring states has also made it easier for the commission to speak of migration as a violent threat.
Last March, the Turkish government encouraged migrants to cross the border to the EU as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought more money as part of a deal with the EU to keep migrants inside of its borders. Von der Leyen visited Greece to show his support and described it as the shield of Europe.
This week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attempted a similar tactic, allowing flights from Iraqis to arrive and head for his border with Lithuania amid tensions over EU sanctions and support for the ‘opposition. Frontex had 100 border guards, helicopters and vehicles on site.
Visiting Swedish Commissioner Ylva Johansson welcomed the Lithuanian border forces’ response to the threat, which she described as a very severe and aggressive act by the Lukashenko regime.
His words demonstrated the change in attitude within the EU over the past five years. In 2017, Federica Mogherini, then the EU’s diplomatic chief, spoke out against those who wish to build walls as US President Donald Trump spoke about his border wall.
Seeing the border for itself had demonstrated the need for also physical barriers, Johansson said this week, to ensure unauthorized access to the territory will be prevented.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/new-wave-of-migrants-will-be-met-by-less-welcoming-eu-1.4639113
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]