False, video claims of President Jokowi saying goodbye to all Indonesian people





A video with a thumbnail showing President Joko Widodo among the demonstrators around the Palace is circulating on social networks. The video was shared with the narration that the president Jokowi reluctantly said goodbye to all Indonesians.

Of Facebook the video was shared by this account on Jul 22, 2021. This account also wrote the story “LATEST NEWS ~ WITH A HEAVY HEART JKW says goodbye to all people ~ JOKOWI DODO VIRAL NEWS”.

The video also includes the text “WITH CONSCIOUSNESS JOKOWI LEAVES THE PALACE. JOKOWI REALLY GIVEN UP. WANTS TO BE RESPECTIVELY DELETED.”

As of this article’s publication, the video has been viewed over 130,000 times and received over 1,200 comments.

Is this really a video of President Jokowi saying goodbye to all the Indonesian people?

Screenshot of the video believed to be a video of President Jokowi saying goodbye to all the Indonesian people

VERIFICATION OF THE FACTS

To verify the above claim, Tempo’s fact-checking team first fragmented the video using the InVid tool. In addition, the search is performed using the Google and Yandex reverse image tools. As a result, the video above is a collection of several different video clips and none of them show a resignation or farewell statement from President Jokowi.

Identical videos were uploaded to Youtube by the channel Latest news from the country July 22, 2021 with the title “RECENT NEWS ~ VIRAL NEWS FROM JOKOWI DODO”.

The video above consists of two segments. The first segment shows a man pointing at the camera. Next shows another man holding a hoe. On the other hand, there is a video showing two people taking turns criticizing Jokowi’s leadership.

Tempo found digital traces of identical videos that were once posted to Youtube by the channel DO’A NUSANTARA June 8, 2020 with the title, “ASSURING THE PRESIDENT WITH BARRE NOTHING TO PETITE FEAR”.

While the video showing a man holding a hoe is identical to the video uploaded to TikTok by the account @ kak.Jefri on February 3, 2021 under the title “Message from the gravedigger”.

The second segment of the video above shows footage of President Joko Widodo’s inauguration and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin accompanied by narration read by the voice actors.

The narration read by the dubbers of the video comes from two opinion pieces published on the website oppositioncerdas.com.

First Notice is an article by Damai Hari Lubis which was published on July 18, 2021 with the headline “Ideally, Jokowi says goodbye to all the children of the nation”.

Here is the content of the opinion piece:

“The PPKM emergency coordinator, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (LBP), as the president’s main trusted figure, had a speech asking for help from foreign countries in handling the cases of Covid 19. He did so. officially transmitted to the public through the public media. This means that LBP is no longer capable. Jokowi shouldn’t be forcing him to stay in office. It concerns the fate of the nation’s children. Due to this failure, the individual LBP should not be held accountable, but collectively, including the highest administrator of the government of the Republic of Indonesia. Because this task is an obligation in the form of coordination and synergy of the cabinet, namely the president and the other ministers. So now is the right time for President Jokowi and all ranks to say goodbye to the people on leaving office. The reasons for withdrawal are admittedly complex, besides the fact that they are not able to protect the health of the nation’s children because of Covid-19 in accordance with the obligations ordered by the constitution, there are also other forms of fairly transparent symptoms. , linked to failures also in many areas, especially in the area of ​​economic development (debt involved) and the relationship between the well-being of the middle and lower classes of society, including on the side of law enforcement , many of which do not comply with the constitution and even violate the sources of the constitution (UUD 1945).

Writing second is Mr. Rizal Fadilah’s opinion titled “If Jokowi Resigns Or Resigns” which was published on July 10, 2021.

The articles of the first and second notice also include a disclaimer which reads as follows:

“Column Rubric is a public way of delivering their writings. Any opinion on this channel is the sole responsibility of the author and oppositioncerdas.com is free from any form of request. If there are parties who oppose or feel aggrieved by this article, it is in accordance with the press law that this party can give the right of reply to the author of the Notice. The editorial staff of oppositioncerdas.com will publish the article in a balanced manner within the framework of the right of reply. “

CONCLUSION

Based on Tempo’s fact check, the video with President Jokowi’s claim saying goodbye to all Indonesians is fake. The video does not show or show President Jokowi’s farewell to all Indonesian people. The video contains only video footage of several people criticizing Jokowi’s leadership. The narration read by the voice actors in the video is also taken from the review writing.

TEMPO FACT CHECK TEAM











