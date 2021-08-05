Politics
Images of Chinese state media censorship of Mao gold medalist badges – Radio Free Asia
Chinese state media have censored images of Mao’s badges worn by two Chinese cycling gold medalists as part of an investigation into whether the badges violate Olympic rules.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the Chinese team for a report on why cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges depicting the head of late Chinese Supreme Leader Mao Zedong when they appeared on the podium for the medal ceremony.
“We have contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee and asked for a report on the situation,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. “We are investigating the matter.”
Bao and Zhong won gold in the women’s team sprint at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Last month, the IOC relaxed Rule 50 banning political protests to allow gestures like kneeling on the playing field, but athletes are still prohibited from making political gestures while on the podium.
The IOC is also investigating a gesture of arms crossed on the podium by American silver medalist in the shot put Raven Saunders, which she said was an expression of support for the oppressed.
Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter prohibits any form of political, religious or nationalist propaganda or advertising on Olympic venues.
A Maoist blogger with the red soldier’s grip called the investigation “Western arrogance,” but also bitterly complained that Chinese state media had censored images of Mao’s insignia from images and photos from the public medal ceremony in China. .
“What really angers me is that all of the national media in China have removed Mao badges from athletes’ chests in their reporting,” the blogger wrote.
‘
Hitler, Stalin and Mao Zedong ‘
The post included several screenshots showing a solid white where the badges appeared in international media coverage.
The post’s views were echoed by a slew of comments online after the censorship was exposed on Tuesday, with many comments, “Without Chairman Mao, there would be no new China.
The Mao badges, once a must-have accessory to demonstrate political praise and loyalty before the Grand Helmsman’s death in 1976, have since become collectibles, with a resurgence in popularity under the reign of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC ) Xi Jinping.
“Historically, Mao Zedong’s image represents China’s transition from a traditional society to a modern civilization, and how it left behind its old image of a sick man from Asia,” he told RFA. Xia Ming, professor of politics at the City University of New York.
He said the rest of the world tended to associate Mao’s insignia with widespread death and political persecution during this period in Chinese history.
US political commentator Chen Pokong said the resurgence of Mao badges is a relatively recent phenomenon.
“It is a strange phenomenon of the Xi Jinping era,” Chen told RFA.
“Mao is one of the three great butchers: Hitler, Stalin and Mao Zedong,” he said. “Imagine a German athlete wearing a Hitler badge or a Russian athlete wearing a Stalin badge.”
“This will naturally cause an international public outcry.”
CCP loyalty display
However, commentators said that the athletes were probably making a declaration of loyalty to the CCP by wearing the badges.
“These Olympic athletes and teams are all part of party organizations,” Chen Pokong told RFA. “According to Xi Jinping, the party rules everything and takes precedence over everything.”
“It is therefore possible that these athletes were encouraged [to wear these badges] by the CCP, ”Chen said.
Germany-based artist Yang Weidong said the CCP has always viewed winning the Olympic gold medals as a political project.
“I think their coach or team leader would have told them to do it,” said Yang, whose mother is a former doctor with the Chinese national track and field team. “In such an environment, everything is dictated by the political goals of the CCP.
“People wear these things to try to please the great helmsman President Xi.”
Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
