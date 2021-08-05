Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh aid for Madhya Pradesh rains and flood victims





So far 1,600 people have been rescued from the flooded areas. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office today announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died due to rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the wounded. Torrential rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding that teams from the National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF) and the National Disaster Assistance Force (SDRF) rescued 1,600 people from the flooded areas. far. PM arenarendramodi approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be handed over to the injured. PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 4, 2021 Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan undertook an aerial survey of areas affected by the floods on Wednesday afternoon. He said the flood situation is “grim” in northern Madhya Pradesh, where more than 1,200 villages have been affected by the flood following heavy rains, and 5,950 people have been displaced to safer places. with the help of the army, the NDRF, the BSF and state agencies. . He added that 1,950 people are still stranded in the areas affected by the floods and that rescue efforts are underway. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Mr. Chouhan about the state’s flood situation. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Center is working closely with the state government to help those affected by the heavy rains. The central government is working closely with the government of Madhya Pradesh to help those affected by heavy rains and flooding in parts of the state. I spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj and looked at the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of all. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021 Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Chouhan and provided an update on the state of flooding, assuring all possible assistance to deal with the situation. . The chief minister said relief measures are underway with arrangements for camps and food for those affected by the floods and rains. Meanwhile, helicopter rescue operations resumed on Wednesday after being affected by bad weather on Tuesday. (With PTI entries)

