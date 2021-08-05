New York Times beats Trump’s slump





The New York Times office is pictured in New York, September 28, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, Aug.4 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The New York Times (NYT.N) 2020 epic was always going to be hard to beat. Wednesday’s second-quarter results showed the slowest digital subscription growth in three years, with just 142,000 paying customers added. That’s a far cry from the record numbers registered last year thanks to US President Donald Trump’s attempt to win a second term in the White House and coverage of Covid-19. Still, there was enough good news to push stocks up 10%.

Take advertising, a normally dismal business for newspapers. Digital advertising jumped 80% from the previous year, while print ad revenue increased 40%. In total, The Times made $ 113 million in advertising sales. Granted, 2020 was a low point when brands stopped spending. But digital ad revenue is up more than a fifth from the second quarter of 2019. Courting Madison Avenue is helping The Times cope with the Trump crisis. (By Jennifer Saba)

