Democrats: Previously, Jokowi and the PDIP had refused to buy a presidential plane

Merdeka.com – The head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, reminded President Joko Widodo of the Faction PDIP, and an efficient team Jokowi refused to buy a presidential plane during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

This was in response to the statement by PDIP politician Arteria Dahlan insinuating “post-color syndrome” against Democrats who criticized the changing colors of the presidential plane.

“The public should remember that President Joko Widodo, the PDIP faction, and Joko Widodo’s success team, rejected the purchase of a presidential plane by the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. SBY, in 2014. President Joko Widodo, who was then governor of DKI Jakarta“The PDIP faction represented by Tjahjo Kumolo, Maruarar Sirait, Joko Widodo’s successful team at the time, the presidential plane has yet to be purchased,” Herzaky told reporters, quoted on Thursday (5 / 8).

“In their opinion, it is better for education and health, or for managing disasters, or even offering for resale,” he continued.

Herzaky said the state’s finances then were stronger than they are today. In addition, he is not affected by a pandemic like now. SBY’s policy at the time, Herzaky said, was visionary as it managed to purchase a presidential plane after 69 years of independence.

“As Mr. SBY is a visionary, buying a plane because he thinks about the safety and the interests of future presidents after Mr. SBY, starting with Mr. Joko Widodo. He only uses it a few months and only a few times because it’s not used every day, ”he said.

Further, Herzaky said, Arteria delivered a false account that Democrats discussed and approved the painting of the presidential plane. Arteria forgot the MD3 law of the Indonesian House of Representatives. This is because the aircraft is painted in three units which cannot be verified directly based on the MD3 law of the Indonesian House of Representatives.

“The nomenclature for painting the aircraft is unit three, and based on the MD3 law, the DPR cannot verify up to unit three,” he said.

Herzaky also said that Law No. 2 of 2020 regarding state financial policy and financial system stability for handling the Covid-19 pandemic gave the government the power to reallocate and refocus the budget of management of Covid-19. He said the budget for painting the plane could be diverted to the pandemic budget.

“So whether you really don’t understand or want to lie, we find out that Arteria and her friends aren’t real if they claim that it has been budgeted for since 2019, so it’s legal to use the budget,” did he declare. .

Previously, PDI-P politician Arteria Dahlan asked the public not to get carried away by the political games of parties that feel the “post-color syndrome”. What he played on the expression ‘post power syndrome’.

“Don’t let the public get carried away by the political games of parties that experience ‘post-color syndrome’, which is a play on post-power syndrome. Or post-power syndrome that occurs because you can’t. no escape from power has been lost, ”Arteria told reporters on Wednesday (4/8).

Arteria felt that there was nothing wrong with changing the color of the presidential plane to red and white. He said, if you want to debate it, it should have been since the days of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) why the plane was blue. In fact, he said it could be red and white depending on the state flag.

“The color of our country’s flag is red and white, not blue. Instead, we ask, why was the plane not red and white from the start? So what’s wrong not with the color of the presidential plane if it is changed to red and white according to the color of our country’s flag? ” he said.

The Indonesian House of Representatives Commission III member said the public should be vigilant and not fall into the logic of some parties that do not accept that their party flag color is no longer the same as that of the party. former presidential plane.

The color red and white, says Arteria, is a symbol of the state according to the colors of the Indonesian national flag.

“Let’s be careful with post-power syndrome. Maybe it will become post-color syndrome just because we can’t accept that the color of the presidential plane is no longer the same as the color of the party flag.” , said Arteria. [bal]