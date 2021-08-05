What is he doing here?





Boris Johnson has arrived in Aberdeenshire as part of his two-day visit to Scotland. The Prime Minister ventured north to promote the benefits of the union and inspect preparations for the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. On the first day of his expedition on Wednesday, he visited police headquarters in Tulliallan, near Alloa, to lead plans for the world summit. Why is Boris Johnson in Aberdeenshire? Boris Johnson was greeted in the North East by Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, on Wednesday evening. The politician, who is also the Conservatives’ vice-chairman, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to welcome Mr Johnson to the region. The Prime Minister is expected to spend the day meeting with industry representatives in the region. Absolutely great to welcome the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson back to Aberdeenshire this evening. pic.twitter.com/kLsAmeZNIe – Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 4, 2021 The North East has been a regular feature on Boris Johnson’s itinerary during his visits to Scotland. A Moray Distillery was the only place in Scotland he visited during the 2019 general election campaign. And he returned in July last year to visit RAF Lossiemouth to hear how military personnel were helping fight Covid while also visiting Orkney. What do people think of the visit? The most recent visit drew criticism from the SNP after Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a meeting in Edinburgh to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mr Johnson declined the offer while explaining that he was keen to organize joint talks with all decentralized administrations in the UK. Prime ministers on other trips to Scotland have also come under fire for not giving him the opportunity to meet ordinary voters. His visit to Fife Police College on Wednesday was closely watched, as was his visit to RAF Lossiemouth last year. Mr Johnson’s supporters say his trip north of the border shows his dedication to the union and the benefits of keeping Scotland in the UK.

