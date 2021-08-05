Xi Jinping’s Visit to Military Importance: The India Tribune

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

JAYADEVA RANADE

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s July 21-23 visit to Tibet – his third in the region – was significant. It was the first visit to Tibet in 30 years by a leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the top three positions.

Its importance was underlined by the high-level delegation, made up of three members of the Politburo and General Zhang Youxia, vice-president of the CMC, accompanying Xi Jinping. Of particular significance is Xi Jinping’s speech to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers in Lhasa and his first publicized reference to the military tension on the Line of Effective Control (LAC).

Visiting Nyingchi, his first stop on the tour, is important for India. Official Chinese maps include most of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh – called Southern Tibet by the Chinese – within the administrative boundaries of Nyingchi Prefecture.

Xi Jinping’s insistence on “rejuvenating” the Chinese nation and reclaiming territories allegedly lost through the imposition of unequal treaties by hostile foreign powers is therefore relevant.

Nyingchi has also become a strategically important military transit station for highways and railways connecting Tibet with mainland China. When completed, the Chengdu-Lhasa high-speed railway will reduce the journey time from the current 30 hours to just 10.

The massive dam that will be built at the Grand Bend of the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) is also located in Nyingchi. Other PLA missile units are moved to Nyingchi to protect these assets.

Xi Jinping’s remarks to around 400 PLA ​​officers at a separate meeting in Lhasa on July 23 are particularly significant as he had so far not publicly discussed the situation in the LAC region at all. It has also not been on the agenda of Politburo or Politburo Standing Committee meetings held since May 2020.

However, its inclusion on July 6, 2020, after the Galwan Valley incident, on the agenda of the first meeting of the political security working group of the small high-level coordination group Ping An (Safe) China Construction is proof that the situation is being monitored at the highest level of the Chinese hierarchy. The Ping An (Safe) China Construction Coordination Small Group was established in April 2020 and reports directly and solely to Xi Jinping.

Apart from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, no other senior Chinese leader has commented on the situation at the border since May 2020.

Wang Yi’s remarks to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Dushanbe on July 14, and the lack of progress in the 12 border meetings of the Army commanders who stood testify to China’s relentless stance. far.

In Dushanbe, Wang Yi observed, “The rights and wrongs of what happened in the Sino-Indian border area last year are very clear and the responsibility does not lie with the Chinese side. China stands ready to find a mutually acceptable solution on the issue that requires an urgent response through negotiations and consultations. “

He reiterated the Chinese position: “The two sides must place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations” while developing bilateral cooperation.

He also advised that the two sides should “strictly abide by the agreement and common understanding of the two sides, and refrain from taking unilateral measures …

Meanwhile, China continues to build its narrative on the situation along the LAC.

Among the officers referred by Xi Jinping were at least 281 PLA army officers (ground forces) and 29 PLA air force officers. In addition to three lieutenant-generals and 27 major-generals, the rest were colonels and above. No representative of the PLA Rocket Force and the PLA Strategic Support Force was noticed.

Sitting with Xi Jinping and CMC Vice Chairman Gen. Zhang Youxia in the front row were the new PLA Western Theater Command (WTC) Commander Gen Xu Qiling, WTC Political Commissar, General Li Fengbiao, the political commissar of the Tibet military region, the lieutenant general. Zhang Xuejie, and the commander of the Tibet military region, Lieutenant-General Wang Kai. The new army commander WTC PLA (Land Forces) and the commanders of India’s border military sub-districts were probably present.

Greeting the officers, Xi Jinping thanked them for their “great contribution to the nation in terms of security and unification as well as ensuring peace and stability in Tibet”, and said: “For all this, the Party and the Chinese people are grateful. “He urged” the army to commit to the Party and its ideology “and” to become a formidable force. “

He urged officers to follow the “old Tibetan spirit,” which means they must “follow their ancestors and what they have done in Tibet for the past 70 years. They must follow in their footsteps and move their work forward. He said, “They have already passed the difficult challenge of Tibet’s harsh climate and environment, protected the country and did a good job. However, they must continue to train hard and prepare for future wars.

India needs to be very careful, as excerpts from Xi Jinping’s speech broadcast by China Central Television show no plan to reduce tensions along the ALC. The current stalemate in Ladakh would undoubtedly have been discussed, as well as future operations and the possible activation of the border facing Nyingchi and Shigatse. The Xinjiang military region is also receiving more attention with an airport under construction at Tashkurgan.