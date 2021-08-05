GOP Senate contenders hail Trump and conservatism at Neosho Watermelon Meal | Local News





NEOSHO, Mo. A majority of the likely Republican aspirants vying for Roy Blunts’ seat in the United States Senate on Tuesday night touted their close ties to former President Donald Trump and his America First policy.

At the GOP’s annual Watermelon Meal at Big Spring Park in Neosho, Trump’s name was mentioned by several Republican speakers, while also addressing key issues of concern to local Republican voters including immigration, inflation, federal spending and critical race theory.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was appointed to the post by Governor Mike Parson in 2018 and who won the election for a full term in 2020, was one of three candidates for the seat of the United States Senate who spoke at the event.

“I am running for the US Senate to protect our values ​​and defeat socialism,” he said, drawing cheers from the more than 300 Republicans in the region in attendance. My record is very clear as an attorney general, I have stood by President Trump and fought for (his) agenda.

He spoke of a meeting he had with Trump last year, where he stood across from him and later joked with him in the Oval Office.

Do you know what he wanted me to tell everyone when I got back to Missouri? He asked. “Let him fight for us (and) I fight for you.” Every day that I wake up as an attorney general, I take (his message) with me, I fight for law and order. Joe Biden has been in power for about 200 days, and it feels like our culture and our country is drifting apart.

The 2022 election is seen as critical, not only will Republicans look to replace Blunt, who has announced he will retire at the end of his term, but they will also seek a 50/50 Senate seat.

U.S. Representative Billy Long, congressman from Southwest Missouri since 2010, was not present at the annual event. Instead, the Republican announced he was running for the Senate during an interview with Tucker Carlson on the Fox Network.

As Republicans, we must fight to regain control of the Senate, ”Long said in a statement. “Democrats are working at full speed to dismantle everything President Trump and I have fought for over the past four years. I’m fed up and I don’t have it.

U.S. Representative Jason Smith, a Republican representing the 8th arrondissement of Missouris, also spoke about Trump on Tuesday. Smith has not officially announced a candidacy.

Calling himself a proud mountaineer, ”said Smith, who is a fourth generation Missourian who operates a farm near Salem.

“One of the best partners we can imagine is our former President Donald Trump. Regardless of what some of those Republicans might say it’s not Donald Trump’s party, well, guess what? Donald Trump party.

We need to make sure we elect a conservative Republican senator who will fight for Donald Trump’s agenda, he said. The response was applause and cheers.

Also addressing the audience was U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, an open candidate who represents the 4th Congressional District of Missouris. During her speech, she did not mention Trump. Instead, she focused on her strengths as a wife, mother, former schoolteacher, farmer and small business owner.

We are proud of our motto, In God We Trust, and we know that our freedoms come from God and that it is on him that we must depend in this country and for which we are strong because our freedoms are at stake in this country. moment.

She spoke of the need to fight against the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. They want to teach (children) that this country is inherently racist and that they should be ashamed of who they are because of their skin color; they should learn the basics of ABC, not CRT.

The final speaker for the Tuesday event was Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis-based personal injury lawyer pardoned Tuesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. He had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges following a confrontation in June 2020 in which he brandished guns as protesters marched outside his home.

A year ago last month, God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob, and it served as a wake-up call for my wife and I. And I’m here to tell you why I am running for the United States Senate. how many of you think we have the right to defend ourselves? How many of you think we have the right to defend our homes, our families and our livelihoods?

With each question, the spectators applauded. McCloskey did not mention his guilty plea to fourth degree harassment or forgiveness.

Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned amid personal and political scandals and the threat of impeachment by his own party, is the other Republican candidate who tossed his hat in the race for the US Senate seat. He did not attend the event.

Before speakers took the stage, Nick Myers, former chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee and now state GOP chairman, spoke about Blunt, saying the man had done an honorable job throughout of his career and that Missouri had been fortunate enough to have him. serve Missouri.

Right now, he said, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 50 Democrats in the Senate, so what can we do to make America a better place? What can we do in Missouri? Well, we can keep that Republican seat. It is one of the most important things we can do.

