Turkey’s burnt forests are now an environmental battleground

MARMARIS, Turkey (AP) Environmental groups and opposition lawmakers in Turkey express fears that fire-damaged forests may lose their protection status, a claim rejected by the government as forest fires burned for an eighth day Wednesday in the Mediterranean region of the country.

Environmental groups have pleaded on social media for Turkey to get help containing the fires that have consumed some of the forests they protect. But critics also warn of another threat to forests after Turkey’s parliament passed a law in July that allows the president to change the status of forests to tourism development sites if it is for the public good.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, strongly rejected speculation and said the burnt forests were constitutionally protected and would be reforested. While the exact area burned over the past week remains uncertain, officials have promised the affected areas will not be turned for other purposes.

Government insurance has not allayed concerns, however.

Critics have referred to photos of a forest area burnt down more than a decade ago that has been turned into a massive hotel complex. They also blamed a series of recent environmental disasters in Turkey, including an epidemic of slimy sea glanders in the Sea of ​​Marmara, deadly flooding and severe drought on megaprojects, industrial sites and rampant construction.

As Turkey’s constitution demands reforestation of forests after wildfires, experts have warned that the new law which became official with Erdogan’s approval last week could further open healthy forests to tourism and construction. .

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said last week that development fears arise during the wildfire season, but the constitution is clear. He said there were some exceptions for state institutions and tourism.

For this, forests do not need to be burned, he said.

The legal changes give the Ministry of Tourism the power to manage all aspects of the new tourist centers, approved by the President, including in forests and on treasury lands, removing responsibilities from the ministries of environment and forests. The law stipulates that these locations would be identified according to their tourist potential, taking into account the natural, historical and cultural values ​​of the country.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, tweeted that the new law gave the Ministry of Culture and Tourism the power to build in forests. The Kilicdaroglus Republican People’s Party on Tuesday submitted a draft amendment, saying it was intended to ensure that burnt forests are not open for construction.

All the places have burned down and turned to ashes, but his concern is to turn the rock and the mountain into concrete, Kilicdaroglu said, referring to Erdogan. The opposition politician said he would stand in front of the excavators if a single brick was placed in a protected forest.

The ruling party fired back, saying many opposition lawmakers did not even attend the parliamentary session in which the law was passed.

Environmentalists were already protesting against mining permits issued for parts of some forests and trying to stop companies from cutting down trees. They staged sit-ins across Turkey, most recently in Mugla province, where wildfires continued on Wednesday.

A 2020 report from the Turkish Soil Erosion Control Foundation showed that 58% of Turkey’s forests have been allowed to mine. About 59% of Mugla, where the fires are raging, has been designated for mines, he said.

The debate comes as the Erdogans government comes under fire for its allegedly poor response and inadequate preparedness for large-scale wildfires. Officials said they were working strategically and with all force to tackle the fires that broke out in 34 provinces over the past week.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said another firefighting plane and its staff will come from Azerbaijan on Thursday morning and 40 fire trucks will travel to Turkey to help fight the fires. He announced that four rented firefighters had landed and two more rented from a company in Israel would come on Thursday.

Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds fueled the fires, which have so far killed eight people and countless animals and destroyed forests. Villagers had to evacuate their homes and livestock, while tourists fled in boats and cars. In the seaside province of Mugla, where Bodrum’s tourist hotspot is located, seven fires continued. In Antalya, at least two fires raged and two neighborhoods had to be evacuated.

Two thermal power plants in the Muglas Milas district are threatened by the fires, where authorities say security measures have been taken.

Police firefighters and water cannons fought the blazes overnight as other relief officials dug ditches around the Kemerkoy factory. The crisis was averted Wednesday evening after planes dropped water on nearby flames. Videos from a neighboring Milas neighborhood showed charred and decimated trees as firefighters continued to spray the area with water.

Authorities said 167 fires were brought under control and 16 continued in five provinces. Thousands of firefighters and civilians were working to put out the flames.

I will not be able to see the forests that will be replanted. Maybe my kids won’t even see them, said Resit Yavuz, a resident of Marmaris, Mugla province. There are no more trees. There is nowhere where fires break out.

A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, has caused forest fires in the Mediterranean, especially in Italy and Greece. Temperatures in Marmaris hit a record high of 45.5 C (114 F) on Tuesday.

The heatwave is expected to continue in Turkey and Greece until the end of the week.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed.