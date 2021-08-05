Opposition parties accused Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday of plotting to break their unity







Joint declaration of the main political parties

Parties said they would not give up on their demand for a discussion of the Pegasus scandal in Parliament, followed by a debate on the farmers’ protests Opposition parties on Wednesday accused Narendra Modi’s government of plotting to break up their unity, but said they would not give in to their demand for a discussion of the Pegasus espionage controversy in parliament, followed by a debate on farmers’ demonstrations. To allay any concerns or confusion over the opposition’s position, the parties issued a joint statement reiterating their demand for discussion and condemning the government’s stubborn refusal to debate any pressing issues. At least two leaders have publicly accused the government of trying to create divisions while another said on condition of anonymity that there was pressure to move forward and not stick to Pegasus. The opposition also spoke of efforts to slander his protest by criticizing the disruption of parliament. The joint statement from the opposition parties, which included the Aam Aadmi party which was not present at Rahul Gandhis’ breakfast on Tuesday, said: The opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus question in both Chambers, answered by the Minister of the Interior, because it has national security dimensions. The opposition has also made it clear that the discussion of farmers’ issues and unrest arising from the three anti-farmer and black farm laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus. The declaration was signed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Anand Sharma from Congress, Sharad Pawar from PCN, TR Baalu ​​and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Derek OBrien and Kalyan Banerjee from Trinamul Congress, Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Manoj Jha from RJD, Elamaram Kareem from CPM, Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mohd Basheer from Indian Union Muslim League, Hasnain Masoodi from National Conference, Binoy Viswam from CPI, NK Premachandran from RSP and the MV Shreyams Kumar from Loktantrik Janata Dal. Jairam Ramesh, the chief congressional whip of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted: The opposition is united despite the efforts of the Modi government to break the unity. The opposition is united despite the efforts of Modi Govts to break the unity. We request: 1. First, a discussion of the Pegasus scandal and its impact on national security with a response from the Home Secretary. 2. A repeal of the 3 black farm laws with a discussion of farmers’ concerns. Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2021 Trinamul O’Brien MP said on social media: “The desperate BJP is trying to divide the opposition in Parliament. Have a good try. But you failed. All opposition parties want Parliament to work…. “

