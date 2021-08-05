Opinion: A big night for Clyburn and Trump





The simple answer is that these primaries were both proxy elections. In other words, although Shontel Brown became the Democratic Party candidate in Ohio’s 11th District and Mike Carey won the Republican nomination in District 15, the real winners were U.S. Representative James Clyburn from Carolina. of the South and former President Donald Trump. The losers were the progressive supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the Republicans who want their party to overtake Trump. Of the two races, the contest in the 11th arrondissement garnered the most attention and the most campaign dollars. The battle to fill the seat left vacant by Marcia Fudge when she became Secretary of Housing and Urban Development involved 13 candidates, but was seen as a competition primarily between the former Ohio State Senator, Nina Turner, and Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Councilor Shontel Brown. Prominent politicians such as Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton have all gotten involved in the race, alongside actor Danny Glover and famed scholar Cornel West. Contributions to the campaign have arrived from across the country. Even some reputable Republican donors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, donated to the race. Defying the old adage that “all politics is local,” the battle for the 11th District seemed to be more about Turner’s pro-Palestinians tweets and lack of support for President Joe Biden than traditional themes such as securing support for the Palestinians. ‘money for the Cleveland- area neighborhood. The 11th District primary also became somewhat of a replay in the microcosm of the battle between Biden and Sanders to secure the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Turner had served as national co-chair of Sanders’ presidential race and often harshly criticized the prospective candidate. , Biden. Brown, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a friendly person with the Biden administration. Recall that in February 2020, it was Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden that helped the former vice president crush Sanders in South Carolina, helping revive Biden’s campaign, which had struggled in early years. Primary states. With the Vermont senator firmly backing Turner’s candidacy, Clyburn resumed his role as kingmaker by supporting Brown. Indeed, it might not be a stretch to say that the endorsement of Congressman Clyburn is now crucial for Democrats facing a major challenge. Of course, on the GOP side, this is a claim that has also been made regarding Trump’s endorsement. Last week’s special election primaries in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, where a candidate endorsed by Trump was defeated, may have signaled this was no longer the case. Tuesday’s Republican primary in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District provided a second test of Trump’s influence. Outgoing GOP congressman Steve Stivers created the vacancy in the 15th when he stepped down to take over the chairmanship and leadership of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Stivers had backed State Representative Jeff LaRe to succeed him. LaRe was one of four state legislators seeking the Republican nomination in the 15th District. Normally, state lawmakers have an advantage when they run for their party’s candidate for a seat in Congress. Stivers, for example, had served in the Ohio Senate before running for Congress. On Tuesday, however, a political newcomer, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, beat all four lawmakers to win the GOP nomination. How did Carey accomplish this feat? He was backed by Trump.

Whether we are discussing the two Ohio special elections or the recent Texas 6th Congressional District election, it is very important to keep in mind that while these elections may provide data points, they are not. not necessarily solid data points. Turnout in primaries for special elections is notoriously low.

The 2022 primaries are still about six months away, and we have no way of knowing whether the voters running now are a valid sample of the much larger expected primary electorate of 2022. Yet after Tuesday’s results tonight, it’s hard to deny that Clyburn and Trump are being consulted by many voters in their respective parties for advice when they go to the polls.

