As China celebrates its COVID vaccine diplomacy, netizens were quick to show Beijing its place





Continuing its attempt to promote China’s COVID-19 vaccines (Sinopharm and Sinovac) as a “global public good,” Beijing boasted on August 4 that it had provided more than 750 million doses of the vaccine to more than 100 countries. According to Xi Jinping’s regime, more than 190 million doses have been sent to ASEAN member countries, including ten Southeast Asian states, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam. Taking to Twitter to post a number of combative tweets and responses on a range of issues, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said: #China provided more than 750 million doses of #vaccines to over 100 countries to date. Of these, more than 190 million doses went to #ASEAN countries, as well as other anti-#COVID Provisions. Spokesperson (@MFA_China) August 4, 2021 Internet users respond to claims of China’s COVID vaccines Internet users were quick to respond to China’s latest proposals on its benevolence. While few reminded the communist regime of the COVID-19 that originated in China, others sarcastically commented on China’s national vaccines and their effectiveness. Create problems first and then sell the solution ALOK PANDEY (@alokspndy) August 4, 2021 Vaccines that don’t work. Kankichi Ryotsu (@ KankichiRyotsu2) August 4, 2021 Did not provide an exact death figure for those who died from covid in China and now shows the world how China has helped with bloody nonsense Jayesh Rana (@ jayeshR38292065) August 4, 2021 Questions Remain Against China’s COVID Vaccines China has thrown itself into the lead in the COVID vaccine race, but has flatly failed to share correct information regarding nationally developed COVID vaccines. While the state led by Xi Jinping claims to have distributed millions of doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac overseas, state manufacturers have not submitted a detailed result at a later stage for scientists to analyze and conclude. independently the effectiveness of vaccines. WHO, however, was quick to approve the administration of the two Chinese-backed vaccines for emergency purposes. In June, the WHO declared that the Sinovac vaccine “prevents symptomatic disease in 51% of people vaccinated and prevents severe hospitalizations in 100% of the study population” while the Sinopharm vaccine demonstrates “vaccine efficacy for symptomatic patients. and 79% hospitalized ”. Notably, the WHO acknowledged that few adults over the age of 60 participated in the trials, potentially skewing the numbers, as older people (parties to trials) were less vulnerable to contracting SARS-CoV-2. than the general public. COVID cases in countries on the rise despite Chinese blows While Beijing’s COVID vaccine development process and its results have been shrouded in opacity, some countries that have switched to Chinese vaccines and have high vaccination rates are seeing an increase in infection. Chile reimposed strict travel restrictions in response to the Delta variant in which more than 70% of Chileans have been fully vaccinated, mainly with the Sinovac vaccine. Currently, Chile remains in a state of emergency until October 1, 2021. Despite a small population, Mongolia recently recorded its largest increase in COVID cases per capita. The country had administered more Chinese gunfire to its people than any other country in Asia. However, after the epidemic, for Mongolia, the way forward revolves around booster vaccines. The government will soon decide which vaccine will be used next, Pfizer and Novavax remain in contention. In July, Thailand changed its vaccine policy to mix Chinese Sinovac vaccine with AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to boost protection after hundreds of medical / frontline workers caught COVID despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac. Likewise, Indonesia announced a similar decision by giving booster shots of Moderna to workers immunized with Sinovac. Jakarta’s leading association of doctors and nurses said at least 50 healthcare workers died of SARS-CoV-2 despite receiving two doses of the Chinese vaccine. In April, the United Arab Emirates announced a third injection to recipients of the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine, which has been administered to the country’s large international workforce. Validating concerns about Chinese vaccines, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have banned travelers who have been vaccinated with Sinopharm / Sinovac. Despite Beijing’s aggressive vaccine diplomacy, the ASEAN bloc countries have declined the offer and signed deals for other vaccines because there is no transparency in the development and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.

