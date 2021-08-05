STEPHEN GLOVER: Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s green guru and the hypocrisy of his sermons

Show me a climate change fanatic and I can often show you a climate change hypocrite.

Step forward Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson spokesperson for the UN COP26 climate change summit to be held in Glasgow this fall.

In fact, Ms. Stratton is much more than an average official spokesperson. For the past two weeks, she has presented herself as if she is responsible for the government’s climate policy before and during the summit.

This is reported to have “fucked up” the Cabinet minister who is supposed to be in charge of the whole rattling train, Alok Sharma. We can see his point.

In one of the many interviews she recently gave, Ms Stratton suggested last week that we would all do our part for the planet by reducing global warming if we stopped rinsing plates before putting them in the lava. -dishes.

Step forward Allegra Stratton (pictured), Boris Johnson spokesperson for the UN climate change summit COP26 to be held in Glasgow this fall

To be fair, she wasn’t suggesting that not rinsing the plates in and of itself would make a huge difference. It was one of the many “micro-steps” she came up with. Another was freezing uneaten bread.

If Mrs. Stratton wants to risk clogging up her dishwasher by stacking lasagna-encrusted plates in it, that’s her business. But I wish she would keep her nose out of our business and stop telling us what to do in our own kitchens.

No less boring and amazing was his suggestion that people who care about saving the planet should join the Green Party. I thought she was supposed to work for a Conservative prime minister!

But then she’s a friend of the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson, who herself is said to be a climate change fanatic. Come to think of it, Boris seems more and more inclined to this.

It should also not be forgotten that Mrs Stratton cut her teeth in journalism at The Guardian before joining that newspaper’s renowned graduation school, BBC2’s Newsnight.

In fact, Ms. Stratton is much more than an average official spokesperson. For the past two weeks, she has presented herself as if she is responsible for the government’s climate policy before and during the summit. Photographed on ITV’s Peston in 2016

She is, in fact, a recent and perhaps not entirely sincere convert to the Conservative cause. So we shouldn’t be too surprised that this bossy lady likes to lecture us not to rinse our plates while standing up for the Green Party.

Another thunderclap was launched by Allegra late last week during an interview on BBC Radio 4. She estimated that the Prime Minister’s target date of 2050 for reducing carbon emissions to net zero is ” too far ”to stop climate change in the short term.

But now, a few days ago, something extraordinary happened. Having sounded in her various statements a bit like Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson for climate suddenly turned into Nigel Farage.

In another interview, Ms Stratton revealed that she had no plans to ditch her aging “third-hand” diesel Volkswagen Golf, which she has owned for eight years, in favor of an electric car.

She said: ‘I don’t want to [an electric car] just now.’ His Volkswagen can easily travel 200 or 250 miles to “get to grandma and grandpa”, while electric cars have limited range and can take a long time to recharge.

Confronted with the realities of her own life, the woman who preaches about not rinsing the plates clings to her old smoky diesel which, in addition to emitting greenhouse gases, contributes to the terrible pollution in the air of London, spitting out dangerous particles.

That’s why I say show me a climate change fanatic and I can often show you a hypocrite. How easy it is to tell others how to behave without considering the implications of such advice on their lives. How difficult it is to obey the same recommendations when they are inconvenient for you.

Allegra Stratton deserves a rebuke. She practices the opposite of what she preaches on the airwaves from morning to night. She also doesn’t show a hint of embarrassment or self-awareness.

And yet, when we marveled at her inconsistency, and wondered how it is possible for such people to thrive in politics, we have to admit that she is right.

If Mrs. Stratton wants to risk clogging up her dishwasher by stacking lasagna-encrusted plates in it, that’s her business. But I wish she would keep her nose out of our stuff and stop telling us what to do in our own kitchens (file photo)

Right to imply that as it is, electric cars for most people are inconvenient and overpriced. A recent study by the consumer magazine Which? found that they were more expensive than gasoline-powered cars over a three-year period.

One day, electric cars will likely become cheaper and have more range than they do today. That hasn’t happened yet, as Allegra Stratton found out.

It is not known if this will happen by 2030, when the government intends to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles. It’s only a little over eight years from now.

Can we reasonably expect people, especially the poor, to buy electric cars in the meantime if this is impractical and puts additional pressure on tight family budgets?

The prime minister’s wealthy spokesperson for the UN climate change summit COP26 and self-proclaimed green guru is not yet ready to do so. Why should they?

A similar point can be made about gas boilers, where the costs of following government prescriptions are even more onerous. Boris Johnson has decreed that the installation of new gas boilers will be banned from 2035.

Hydrogen boilers, a possible ecological substitute, are not yet available. Other alternatives include ground source or air source heat pumps, which cost at least 14,000 and 11,000 respectively.

Unless they get cheaper in the foreseeable future, they will be beyond the means of most families. No wonder Mr Johnson plans to postpone the ban on new gas boiler installations for five years until 2040.

I believe almost everyone accepts the reality of climate change, although there is room for discussion as to whether all of this is attributable to man-made emissions. The evidence for rising temperatures and more frequent flooding is overwhelming.

But most people don’t want to be panicked in an instant and costly upheaval in their lives by a government that hasn’t properly considered the consequences.

Achieving the 2050 net zero target could cost the UK economy more than $ 1.4 trillion, or 50,000 per household, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, although nearly three-quarters can be offset by savings of energy. That would still leave a whopping $ 400 billion bill.

Has the government done its calculations and weighed the risks? Or is it making too hasty commitments which, if adopted within the current demanding timetable, could cause economic hardship for millions of people?

Some are sure to wonder if it is all worth it, given that the UK only accounts for one percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, China’s growing emissions are responsible for 28% of the world total.

By the end of next year, there will be only one coal-fired power station left in the UK. China is building them furiously. In 2020, it commissioned more than three times as much coal capacity as the rest of the world combined.

Which brings me back to Allegra Stratton’s contribution to the debate. If the staunch Green supporter and nemesis of plate flushing does not give up her diesel car, the government will not find it easy to persuade the rest of us to accept equal sacrifices.