Why is China trying to play with the players?

This week, the market value of Tencent, China’s largest video game company, plunged after state media suggested online games were as addictive and destructive as opium. Tencent immediately promised cap the number of hours of play and keep minors away from its platforms.

This is the latest example of a months of repression on major Chinese tech companies which, until recently, were considered some of the most powerful and successful companies in the world, as well as a source of national pride. Beijing’s about-face on its own tech titans could have big implications for China and beyond.

Who is targeted? They first came for billionaire Jack Ma, who was fined $ 2.8 billion for alleged violations of antitrust laws and stopped launching the Ant Group, which is part of his Alibaba empire, inasmuch as the largest IPO in the world. The value of its shares has since fallen.

Next, Beijing imposed sweeping restrictions on cryptocurrency trading, perceived to be too volatile … just as China (wink) is offering its own digital yuan as a reliable alternative.

Then it was the turn of Didi carpooling app, which on the eve of its U.S. IPO saw its offices raided by state security agents for collecting more passenger data than Beijing was comfortable leaving in the hands of a private enterprise. Next, for-profit tutoring giants have been taken offline to skew the chances of college admission in favor of children from wealthy families who can afford this aid.

Now it’s the players’ turn.

Why all the fuss? Beijing has all of these companies in its sights because they are doing at least one of the three things Xi Jinping doesn’t seem to like it: they’ve grown too big too quickly, collected too much data, or are making too much money at the expense of social stability.

In an age of growing inequality in China, being rich is no longer, in Deng Xiaoping’s own words, “glorious.”

Here are two ways to understand what is going on.

A dominant narrative, especially in the West, is that Xi is bullying big and rich corporations because he is simply an authoritarian party leader who wants to prevent a tech mogul or a corporation from becoming too influential for the ruling Communist Party. Some argue that Xi would prefer to put the likes of Alibaba, Didi or Tencent in their place and perhaps completely out of business to let them become rival power centers. This is especially true if US stock quotes open up sources of funding and affecting for these companies of Beijing’s number one rival.

But another reading is that he uses his terrible powers for an understandable purpose. After decades of rapid growth and corporate enrichment, China is holding back businesses in the interest of social harmony rather than endless growth. From this point of view, Xi cleverly exercises the strength of the (considerable) one-party state to quell social ills like inequality, monopoly or play-induced apathy in the bud before they become horrible political problems as in the West.

In fact, at a time when many countries want to regulate tech companies but can’t do it quickly as democracies, Beijing is as far ahead of the curve as that argument goes. In other words, in suppressing tech giants, Xi is acting less like Joseph Stalin and more like confidence breaker Teddy Roosevelt.

Xi has found an unexpected ally in Chinese youth, who are fed up with their parents and the government ganging up on them to play video games. There’s a #MeToo angle Tencent is one of several tech companies linked to Kris Wu, a famous singer accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. In cancel it, Chinese youth and the CCP have found common ground: Young people hate Wu for being a sexual predator, while the party generally despises the celebrity obsession that tech companies make billions of dollars.

Additional reporting by Ziyu Wu.