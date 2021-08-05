Politics
Center to give 5 lakh insurance to children orphaned due to Covid-19 | Latest India News
The PM-CARES for Children program was launched by PM Modi on May 29, 2021. It aims to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive or surviving parents due to the Covid pandemic -19 during the period starting in March. 11, 2020.
By industantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 05, 2021 07:07
The central government has decided to offer free health insurance to 5 lakh to children up to the age of 18, who have been orphaned due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The premium will be paid by the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Emergency Relief Fund (PM-CARES), he added.
Thakur posted details of the program on Twitter as well as a link to a government website on steps the Center is taking to empower India.
“As part of the measures taken to take care of children affected by Covid-19, children up to the age of 18 will benefit from free health insurance of 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and his premium will be paid by PM CARES, ”Thakur said in his tweet.
Ayushman Bharat, the government’s flagship program, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018 with its two pillars of Health and Welfare Centers (HWC) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) with two-way links in between to provide the full range of services across the continuum of care.
The objective of the program is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustainable manner, and to enable their well-being through health insurance, to empower them through education and to equip them for independent existence with financial support at the age of 23. .
