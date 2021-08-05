Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry ‘trump cards’





Donald Trump wants his supporters to wear “Trump Cards”. Camp Trump sent an email on August 4 asking supporters to choose their preferred design. The cards are adorned with gold letters and bear the signature of the former president. Loading Something is loading.

Camp Trump sent two emails on August 4 asking supporters to come aboard with the red and gold cards, which look like credit cards and bear the former president’s signature.

“The card you select will be worn by Patriots across the country. They will be a sign of your staunch support for our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I trust you completely,” Trump wrote in the first email. .

The Trump team sent a follow-up email later that night, which read, “We are about to launch our official Trump cards, which will be reserved for the STRONGEST supporters of President Trump.”

“We recently met the president in his Florida office and showed him four models,” the email continued. “We originally planned to only release one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘They are GORGEOUS. We should let the American people decide – they ALWAYS know the best! “”

The Trump camp did not specify exactly what qualifies for a “trump card”. Clicking on the link to vote for their favorite design took the user to a fundraising page. The Trump team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Clicking on any “Trump Card” design will take you to that fundraising page. Screenshot / Donald Trump Campaign

The former president’s “Trump Card” speech to voters is the last on his campaign’s fundraising list. In a July 26 email, the Trump campaign announced that it was selling signed photos of Trump for $ 45.

Trump has hinted that he could run for president in 2024.

Journalist Michael Wolff, author of three books on Trump, told Insider he believes the former president “still doesn’t know” he lost the election last year.

“Now, if he was able to convince himself or if he was so focused on what he wanted to hear from the start, he is absolutely certain. Absolutely certain that he won the elections and that if he did not. wasn’t winning, it may have been stolen from him, ”Wolff told Insider.

