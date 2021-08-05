Boris Johnson’s summer vacation abroad would signal that ‘Global Britain is not a British fortress’ | United Kingdom | New





Dan Wootton, host of Tonight Live on GB News, said: “I think Boris is sending the wrong message to the country, going abroad this summer would have been a clear indication for the decimated travel industry, that in fact we will help you survive and avoid the loss of thousands of jobs. “It would also have been a sign that Global Britain has finally replaced Fortress Britain.” The GB News host added: “This goes against his original plan which I heard he would escape to a sunny Greek island.”

Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, a GB News Tonight Live panelist admitted he got into trouble for traveling overseas last summer when there were no direct flights between the United Kingdom and Greece. He said: “I called a Greek journalist and she said, yes there are no direct flights, so I flew through Bulgaria. “It was voted on in the House of Commons in March, if you have to go to Greece to take care of a property you own, you can go.” Mr Johnson snr added: “I didn’t leave because my house is in good condition, I really hope to go in September. “If a man deserves a vacation anywhere, it’s the Prime Minister.”

Dan Wootton replied: “I totally agree with that, I think Boris is in desperate need of a vacation, a real vacation, potentially a little European sunshine, rather than that virtue signaling the movement of staying. United Kingdom. “ A senior government source previously told The Telegraph that Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson will be going on vacation this year rather than traveling overseas. This is the second year in a row that the Prime Minister has chosen a summer vacation in this country after spending a week on the west coast of Scotland in 2020. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon’s new Covid plans compared to ‘hellish landscape’

The decision, which will take effect from Sunday, also places seven countries, including Germany, Austria and Norway, on the green list. This brings the total number of countries on the green list for travel to 36.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1472518/boris-johnson-latest-news-summer-holiday-gb-news-dan-wootton-stanley-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos