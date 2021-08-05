India’s highest court examines Pegasus phone espionage investigation





The Indian Supreme Court will hear journalists’ requests on Thursday for an independent, court-supervised investigation into allegations that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misused spyware to monitor politicians, journalists and opposition leaders. Traces of NSO Group’s Pegasus software were found on the smartphones of Prashant Kishor, an opposition political strategist, and seven Indian journalists in a recent global investigation by a media consortium into the use of l Israeli-made surveillance tool. The phone numbers of dozens of other prominent Indian public figures, including Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition politicians, a former election commissioner and officials, and a well-connected businessman were also listed. on a global list of 50,000 people who have reportedly been targeted for potential surveillance by NSO Group customers since 2016. Allegations of widespread espionage by prominent Indian citizens sparked a political storm that some commentators have likened to the 1970s Watergate scandal that cost Richard Nixon the presidency of the United States. The maker of Pegasus claims it only sells its military spyware to “approved governments” for national security, counterterrorism and law enforcement. It is clear that what happened was a crime, but you saw absolutely no attempt by the central government to investigate In the weeks following the revelations, Indian journalists and media have filed a number of petitions with the Supreme Court to set up an independent investigation and determine who authorized any espionage. “It’s not just a matter of my privacy. It’s not just a matter of free speech, ”said one of the petitioners, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a senior journalist whose phone was allegedly compromised by Pegasus. “It raises fundamental questions about the future of the democratic system – not only in India but around the world.” The Editors Guild of India filed a public dispute this week. He argued that the alleged use of Pegasus to spy on journalists raised “serious concerns of abuse of power, dismantling of the separation of powers, violation of the fundamental right to privacy, freedom of speech and expression and freedom of the press, subversion of the democratic process and the commission of serious criminal offenses ”. Modi’s government refused to confirm or deny whether he used the Israeli software, although cabinet ministers insisted that no illegal surveillance took place. Government officials and members of Modi’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata boycotted a hearing on the use of Pegasus by the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Informatics, headed by congressional lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, thus blocking this line investigation. advised “It is clear that what happened was a crime, but you saw absolutely no attempt by the central government to investigate,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia-Pacific policy director of Access Now, a global digital rights organization. “They seek to use every tool possible to thwart the investigations into the Project Pegasus revelations.” Privacy activists and digital rights groups have become concerned about New Delhi’s surveillance of its citizens. In late 2019, WhatsApp informed two dozen Indian activists, academics and politicians that their phones had been hacked by commercial Israeli spyware. The only entity implicated by New Delhi was WhatsApp. “Of all the democracies we follow around the world, we are the most concerned about the problem of surveillance impunity in India,” Chima said. “It is happening on a large scale, with even less pretense of independent investigation or making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

