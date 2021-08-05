Deep Earth sciences, key to development





Iron ore is transported by a giant crane to a port in Meizhouwan in Quanzhou, Fujian Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nation has stepped up research projects for exploration, discovery China will need to strengthen in-depth earth science research to meet some of the country’s greatest strategic needs, from the discovery and use of underground resources to the prediction and mitigation of natural disasters, they said. said experts. In a speech addressed to top Chinese scientists and engineers at the end of May, President Xi Jinping urged the Chinese scientific community to innovate in four strategic frontiers: deep space, deep sea, deep earth and “deep blue”. “Deep blue” refers to areas related to computing and information technology, such as cyberspace security and artificial intelligence, according to the Department of Science and Technology, while Deep Earth includes geology, mineralogy, seismology, geothermal energy and other sciences related to understanding the internal structure of the Earth and using its resources. Compared to the other three frontiers, deep Earth exploration is a relatively obscure field, given the enormous resources, manpower and technological ingenuity required to penetrate the earth’s crust, experts said. But since the middle of the 20th century, more and more countries are now aware of the strategic importance of this field. Liu Jiaqi, a geophysicist and academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said deep earth sciences are closely related to the ability to harness the earth’s mineral and energy resources. They also play a key role in protecting the environment and mitigating the risk of natural disasters, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. “It is a science that supports and sustains life on Earth. Without it, we cannot prosper,” he said, adding that China’s long-term economic prosperity is highly dependent on the supply of fossil fuels and basic raw materials, all of which are created through complex geological activities and extracted from the ground. Xu Yigang, a CAS geochemist and academician, said China attaches great importance to deep Earth exploration because the country needs to reduce its over-reliance on imports of iron, copper, nickel, petroleum and natural gas. “Therefore, we need to strengthen our basic research in earth sciences in depth so that we can find and exploit the resources our country needs,” he said. Taking iron ore as an example, many of the world’s largest and most accessible iron ore mines are in Australia, Brazil and Russia, according to the Commerce Department. Although China has the world’s fourth-largest reserves of crude iron ore, most of the ore is deep underground and too expensive to mine and process. As a result, China has had to import nearly 80% of its iron ore since 2011, the ministry said, adding that the country has also been the world’s largest importer of copper and nickel for years, fueled by rapid development. of the country in stainless steel. , building and electronics. The lack of self-sufficiency in these raw materials means that Chinese industries are strongly affected by price fluctuations. On May 12, the price of iron ore hit a record high of $ 237.57 per metric ton, prompting the China Iron and Steel Association to take action to curb price increases and ensure the stability of the supply chain. Luo Tiejun, vice president of the association, warned at a conference in December that the price of iron ore rose rapidly in 2020, exceeding industry expectations and introducing new risks and instabilities to the industry. economy.

