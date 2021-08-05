Justice official accused Trump of using DOJ to push election fraud allegations into draft resignation letter





Patrick Hovakimian, chief of staff to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, wrote the resignation letter on January 3 in anticipation of Rosen’s dismissal during an extraordinary meeting that day with the former chairman of the White House, according to people with knowledge of the matter. .

“Tonight, after Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen over the past week repeatedly refused direct instructions from the President to use the Department of Justice’s law enforcement powers for improper purposes, the president removed Jeff from the ministry, ”the draft letter said. by CNN, says.

It is part of a mine of Justice Department documents handed over to House and Senate committees investigating the events leading up to the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who believed in the fake Trump’s fraud allegations.

Hovakimian spent more than three hours on Tuesday being interviewed by the House Oversight Committee. He is among several justice officials, including Rosen and Richard Donoghue, a former acting deputy attorney general, who are expected to give talks in the coming days. An attorney for Hovakimian declined to comment.

The letter was addressed to senior justice officials, but was never sent because Rosen survived the Trump meeting and remained until the inauguration of President Joe Biden. About half a dozen officials had signaled their intention to step down if Rosen had been ousted, people briefed on the matter said, an event that would have been reminiscent of the Saturday night Nixon-era massacre.

At the time of writing, Trump was considering replacing Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, Acting Deputy Attorney General for the Civil Division, who had made it clear to Trump behind the scenes that he was prepared to make the president’s wishes come true. pressure on the state of Georgia to pursue allegations of fraud that the Justice Department had already investigated and found to be baseless. Clark had drafted a letter to send to Georgian officials exposing fraud issues, but Rosen and Donoghue refused to send it.

In an episode apparently taken from one of his reality TV shows, Trump brought Clark and Rosen to the White House where, for hours, they essentially argued for the post of attorney general. For hours, justice officials waited to hear the outcome of the meeting in which Trump ultimately decided not to fire Rosen.

Clark is among the officials congressional committees have said they want to interview. CNN could not reach him for comment.

The Justice Department allowed former officials to testify about their interactions with Trump, refusing to invoke executive privilege. Doug Collins, a lawyer for Trump, sent a letter in recent days to former officials saying the former president would not take further action to block the testimony. But in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Collins said he hoped they would comply with the restrictions on executive privilege, saying: “The former president still believes that this is privileged communications covered by executive privilege. “

