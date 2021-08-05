Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu arrive, immediately quarantined and will be received by President Jokowi at the palace





DEPOSABLE – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medalist ladies doubles badminton players Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu arrived at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at midnight. The final group, led by the Indonesian contingent of Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission Rosan P Roeslani, was made up of Greysia and Apriyani, badminton players Anthony Ginting and Praveen Jordan. Then there are weightlifters Rahmat Erwin Abdullah, Nurul Akmal, shooter Vidya Rafika, sprinter Lalu Muhammad Zohri and Alvin Tehupeiory. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that he will receive Indonesian athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Palace after completing an eight-day quarantine period. Read also: The Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu rackets for the gold medal will be exhibited at the Swiss Museum of the IOC To read also: A man commits suicide in front of the town hall because he is disappointed that the PPKM holds the attention of the mayor of Bandung According to government regulations, all contingents are required to follow health protocols by submitting to quarantine for eight days after arriving in the country. After that, there will be a continuation of the reception, andinsyaallahThe President will directly receive the arrival of the Indonesian contingent at the Palace. “We will inform the CdM (head of mission) later, I hope everything will go well,” said Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali, welcoming the arrival of the last group of Indonesian teams. at the Tokyo Olympics in Soekarno-Hatta. Airport, Thursday August 5, 2021 in the morning. After the whole group arrived in Indonesia, Zainudin planned to immediately hold a meeting to discuss the evaluation of the activities of the Tokyo Olympics with the CoM, the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI), as well as the leaders of each. sport who will appear in Tokyo. Not only that, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will also start to prepare for the next Olympic qualification of Paris 2024 so that the achievements of Indonesian athletes can increase so that they can meet the expectations of all Indonesians. ***

