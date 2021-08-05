Kashmir endures another year of utter despair

Two years ago, on August 5, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir as a state (the only Muslim majority in India) and redesignated it as two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, which are ruled directly from Delhi. It also removed Section 370 from the Indian constitution, which had allowed J&K to make its own laws, and struck down Section 35A, which gave its legislature the power to determine who was a permanent resident of the state. .

The effective annexation of J&K was overwhelmingly rejected by Muslims in Kashmir. Pakistan vehemently opposed it, arguing that because J&K was considered disputed territory by the UN Security Council, its annexation violated international law.

Modi claimed that this unilateral move would bring peace and development to J&K. Unsurprisingly, this action by his Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has only brought more misery and more violence. And, unfortunately, the future does not look bright.

In one year, the impact on J & K’s economy has been disastrous. Another year later, and notwithstanding the Modi government claims that political changes had brought socio-economic development to the region, economic activity has stopped. Double confinement, political and linked to Covid, hit the tourism industry very difficult. Hungry for international tourists, those who run the famous houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar are desperately struggle to survive.

Many political leaders arrested two years ago are still under house arrest or in prison. The BJP has made widespread use of a particularly tough law, the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act, which allows detention without charge for up to six months to suppress all forms of dissent. Torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including adolescents, is common practice. Less than 1% of arrests under the law resulted in a conviction in the past 10 years. Modi used the law to silence civil society organizations, in particular, the Association of Relatives of Missing Persons and the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, the only two groups documenting human rights violations at J&K.

India’s tough and uncompromising approach to J&K has caught the attention of the UN. In March 2021, five UN special rapporteurs wrote a letter to the Modi government expressing concerns about arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances at J&K. This letter and five previous communications from other UN rapporteurs since August 5, 2019 were ignored.

In June 2021, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, concerned about serious human rights violations at J&K, asked the Indian government end the use of shotgun pellets against children. J&K’s dire situation has also caught the EU’s attention. A number of Members of the European Parliament have writing to the President and Vice-President of the European Commission expressing concern about human rights violations at J&K.

Kashmir’s political leaders, most of whom have lost all credibility with Kashmir, have demanded that J&K statehood be restored. Minister of State for the Interior Nityanand Rai has noted in the Indian parliament that statehood would be granted at an appropriate time after the return to normal. The response from Indian governments raises more questions about the future of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Delhi has expanded until March 2022 the role of the Boundary Commission set up to redesign the electoral districts of J&K. Most Kashmiris fear that the real task of the commission is to redraw the electoral map to make it easier for the BJP to win the next election, whatever the time.

But what is more worrying for Kashmiris is that since the legislative changes of August 2019, more than three million certificates of domicile have been issued. granted to non-Kashmiris, mostly non-Muslims. In addition, there are concerns that Delhi may apply the 2019 Citizenship Act to Kashmir, which requires Muslims to prove their citizenship. Many could not do so because they do not have official papers to confirm their legal status.

The Modi government held to help return to Kashmir thousands of Kashmiri (Hindu) pundits who left because of the security situation in the 1990s. As J & K’s former finance minister Haseeb Drabu noted, Kashmiris fear that by resorting to measures legislative and administrative, the Modi government is trying to converting a demographic majority into a political minority.

Despite the misery that Kashmiris endure on a daily basis, the international community has no desire to confront Modi on this matter. And he knows it.

There are critical strategic issues to be addressed, including the growing tension between the West and China and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, in which India could play an important role. India’s geostrategic importance is further enhanced by its membership, along with the United States, Japan and Australia, in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. In this context, Kashmir is simply not on the agenda.

During his recent visit to India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not allow Kashmir and other human rights issues, such as the mistreatment of Muslims in India, to complicate the bilateral meeting. When asked to comment on the instability of Indian democracy, Blinken said: We view Indian democracy as a force for good in the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific We also recognize that every democracy, starting with ours, is a work in progress. It would have been sweet music for his host, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

Unfortunately, once again, realpolitik take precedence over human rights issues. Nothing is expected to change anytime soon for the Kashmiris, as there is absolutely no international pressure on Modi to flex.