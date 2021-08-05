Majority of Americans in new poll say it would be bad for the country if Trump ran in 2024





A majority of Americans in a new poll believe it would be bad for the country if former President TrumpDonald TrumpFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries The Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters GOP Senate primary Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MORE races for office in 2024.

The survey, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found that 60% of those polled said it would be bad for the country if Trump ran for president in 2024.

However, 32% of those polled said another Trump campaign would be good for the country.

For months, the former president has been teasing an announcement about whether he will throw his hat in the ring for a third presidential attempt.

Trump said last month he had decided whether he would run for the White House in 2024. That decision, however, remains unknown.

Forty-nine percent of those polled said they believed Trump would eventually run for president in 2024, and 39 percent said he would not. Twelve percent said they had no opinion.

When asked how likely they would be to vote for a candidate backed by Trump, 19% of those polled said they would be more likely to support the candidate and 41% said they would be less likely. Thirty-seven percent of those polled said endorsing past presidents would make no difference in their vote.

When looked at by party, 54% of Republicans polled said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate backed by Trump, with just 6% saying they would be less likely. Thirty-four percent of Republicans said an endorsement from Trump would make no difference.

Quinnipiac’s statistics come from the fact that the former president was extremely selective with his endorsements, which are often treated as a coveted award within the GOP.

The effectiveness of the support, however, is still to be debated.

Trump’s favorite candidate in the second round of the Texas special election last week, Susan Wright, lost to Jake Ellzey.

In a statement Wednesday, the former president said Wright lost because Democrats voted for Ellzey.

My supported candidate won the primary, but the other outstanding candidate won the general election because virtually 100% of Democrats, about 17% of the total vote, supported the candidate I did not support, Trump said in a press release.

The former president, however, gained weight on Tuesday when the candidate he backed, Mike Carey, won a House special election in Ohio in a primary field crowded with GOP candidates.

The Trumps team in June reportedly warned Republican candidates running for various positions not to tamper with the former president’s endorsements before he made an official statement, after a number of candidates gave the impression that they were backed by Trump.

The poll interviewed 1,290 American adults nationwide between July 27 and August 2. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

