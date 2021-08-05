PM promises not to crush cop bill for cop 26

The Prime Minister’s last stay in Scotland wasn’t the strangest, but it was still what we expected from Mr Johnson, two years after taking office.

The Scottish Police Headquarters, Tulliallan, is in a quiet corner of the country, tucked away along the borders of the Fife and Clackmannanshire councils, with a dial code Alloa and a postal address of Falkirk.

Not quite the impenetrable fortress of RAF Lossiemouth or Faslane Naval Base previously honored by the presence of the Prime Minister, it nevertheless sounds the theme of a Prime Minister happy to be out of sight.

Residents of the nearby town of Kincardine seemed pretty much oblivious to Mr Johnson’s visit and had little to say for or against, the only telltale signs of his presence were the cameras and film crews (not allowed access to Tulliallan, like 99% of Scottish media), litter the streets asking for opinions.

A transcript of the only press interview on Wednesday shows Mr Johnson did not even pretend to explain why, having previously promised “the wild horses would not drive him away” he did not surrender until the election of Holyrood in May.

A number of Tories, ahead of the vote, were privately worried about the impact the prime minister would have on their chances, but in the end it seems like the answer is “very little.”

Douglas Ross’s party retained exactly the same number of seats Ruth Davidson won in 2016 (31) and the SNP was again denied an absolute majority (but won the most seats).

Scottish election 2021: key results hour by hour as SNP only one point away from majority

On the Scottish Conservative side, there is no “majority” in parliament for a second referendum.

Is Boris Johnson’s fear then overestimated? Could it be, if not quite electoral gold, at least not quite as toxic as once feared?

Or, have Mr Ross and his tartan cohort done enough to distance themselves from Mr Johnson, Dominic Cummings and the fallout from Brexit to avert disaster?

Either way, it’s a series of questions that for now will go unanswered, as long as the Prime Minister is not available for questions.

COP26

The Cop 26 conference delayed in Glasgow in November is an operation of the British government.

But, through the prism of deconcentration, complications arise around the organization and execution of an event which is expected to require around 10,000 police officers per day.

Speaking from Tulliallan, mingling with recruits participating in calisthenics exercises (or at least the few photos taken at the event show us this), Mr Johnson vowed that the UK and Scottish governments were working together to ensure that the police “run normally” during the thirteen-day climate change conference.

Mr Johnson has pledged that “all the money needed” would be given to fund the thousands of officers needed to oversee the world festival, but how this will be provided has yet to be clarified.

The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow by the end of the conference.

Recent events in the Scottish and British police services have not really calmed the public mood, between the near riot in George Square after the Rangers title win and the ugly scenes seen at the vigil for Sarah Everard the woman raped and murdered by a metropolitan police officer.

Two examples where people thought the reaction was brutal, or that enough had not been done.

World leaders present at Cop 26 will attract protests, not only from Scotland and the UK, but elsewhere, which they will have the right to do and is something that the best Scottish officers expect and plan.

It will be the largest global event to take place in the post-containment world.

The police officers present will need the full support of both governments, for finances and infrastructure.

It is in the best interests of Scotland and the UK, in the ‘sunny highlands’ of Brexit Britain, to ensure that when the world gazes upon us, we are nothing. other than a shining beacon of democracy and a pillar of security in an increasingly fractured world.