60% think a Trump 2024 candidacy would be bad for the country: Poll





A Quinnipiac University poll found that 60% of Americans believed a Trump 2024 offer would be bad for the country. The poll also found that 54% of Americans do not believe President Biden will stand for re-election in 2024. 46% approve of Biden’s post as president, up from 49% in May. Loading Something is loading.

Six in 10 Americans believe it would be bad for the country if former President Donald Trump ran for office again in 2024, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The results show a partisan divide: 73% of Republicans think a Trump 2024 candidacy would be good for the country, while 95% of Democrats think it would be bad. Just over 60% of independent voters also believe the former president should not stand for re-election. Yet 49% of Americans think Trump will run again, compared to 39% who think he won’t.

While President Joe Biden’s endorsement was above water, 46% approve of the work he does while 43% disapprove the poll shows his support only goes so deep; 48% of Americans also say it would be bad for the country if he ran again, and only 74% of Democrats said it would be good for the country.

Interestingly, the poll also found that most Americans think Biden won’t run again; 54% of those polled said the current president will not run in 2024, while only 33% said he will. While 73% of Republicans believed Biden would not run again, even 45% of Democrats agreed.

When asked which party they would prefer to control Congress, 45% opted for the Democratic Party while 42% chose the Republican Party.

The poll also revealed growing polarization around the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol; 75% of Republicans said it was getting talked about too much and it was time to move on, while 94% of Democrats said it was an attack on democracy that should never be to be forgotten. Still, 63% of Americans support the congressional investigation into the attack, although 59% say it will not result in significant political change.

The Quinnipiac University survey, conducted July 27 to August 2, looked at 1,290 adults nationally and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Trump remains under close scrutiny. The Trump Organization’s CFO was indicted in early July. Reports focused on new evidence that he was pressuring the Justice Department to declare the election “corrupt” and the racism and violence of the pro-Trump rioters to be unfounded on January 6.

