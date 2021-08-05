Why the UK government must always recognize its role in Northern Ireland’s problems

Demonstrators in Dungiven, Northern Ireland, march past British troops on February 6, 1972, to depose … [+] cross on the steps of the local headquarters of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, in memory of the 13 residents of Londonderry (aka Derry) who were killed by British troops on Bloody Sunday a week earlier.

Last month the UK government announced a sweeping and thoughtless move amnesty proposal designed to slam the door to any form of legal or public liability for the political violence that has plagued Northern Ireland for three decades. Out of a population of 1.5 million, more than 3,500, mostly civilians, were killed and over 40,000 injured during the unrest. The proposed amnesty would prevent efforts to honestly recognize official misconduct during this period, an essential ingredient in building a rights-respecting future.

The unrest began in the late 1960s and continued until 1998 Good Friday Agreement has been signed by the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the main political parties of Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland, still part of the UK, has made notable progress since then, building on commitments made under the Good Friday deal to reform the police, promote greater equality and better sharing of power, and reducing political violence. While political and social divisions are still large and unresolved, Northern Ireland is surprisingly more peaceful and prosperous than it was two decades ago.

In the wake of growing political instability in Northern Ireland caused by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks further undermining the peace by proposing a sweeping amnesty law that , he said, will put an end to past abuses. Almost certainly, the proposed amnesty would have the opposite effect, fueling the long-simmering anger on the part of victims and their families and those frustrated by the UK government’s continued refusal to acknowledge the truth of its past conduct. . The experiences of various post-conflict countries make it clear that those who fail to recognize the grave human rights violations committed in their past will not achieve a more stable and democratic future.

The amnesty proposed by Johnson would prevent sufficient recognition of the British government’s past actions. This would end criminal prosecutions, police inquiries and coroner’s inquests into all conflict-related offenses, including those committed by illegal paramilitary groups like the Irish Republican Army (IRA). It would also prevent families from seeking civil damages against government authorities, derailing dozens of pending court cases. The scope of this proposal is much wider than the amnesty law adopted by General Augusto Pinochet in Chile in the 1970s or other similar laws passed by other transitional governments. This will seriously undermine the Good Friday Agreement, which was rooted in the UK government’s continued commitment to respect human rights.

Trying to justify its approach, the British government has argued that any process that focuses on the long pursuit of retributive justice will seriously hamper the success of any way forward. In a report presented to Parliament in July, British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis proposed a vague combination of information retrieval, mediation and reconciliation as the best way to bring justice to the families of the victims. Lewis claimed that this combination will be more effective than what is currently being achieved by the criminal justice system.

This analysis is misleading in suggesting that the only option today is criminal prosecution when in fact there is a mix of criminal and civil remedies available. This masks the essential truth that the UK government fiercely resisted public recognition of violations committed by its agents during the unrest. To protect his own agents of control, he now offers an amnesty in all cases related to the Troubles.

In the 1990s, while I was at Human Rights First, I called for a full investigation of murder of Patrick Finucane, a Belfast lawyer who represented clients accused of political violence. Finucane was murdered in his home in front of his family in 1989. There is strong evidence that members of the British Army and the Royal Ulster Constabulary were both involved in his assassination and that senior British officials were involved in a cover-up of this involvement. . Yet for 30 years, British officials have gone to great lengths to avoid acknowledging what happened or taking full responsibility for it. The set of corrective measures Lewis is proposing for information retrieval, mediation and reconciliation is not designed to provide a truthful account of what happened in the murder of Finucanes or in dozens of others. cases in which rights have been violated.

the request for truth and official recognition should not be seen as an effort to jail aging former police and military officers for violations they committed decades ago. It will not happen. To prevent future abuses, the UK government must deal with serious abuses committed by its security forces during the unrest. Pepe Zalaquett, a prominent Chilean human rights lawyer who once led Chilean Truth and Reconciliation Commission, stressed the importance of telling the truth when he observed that recognition is very important in the sense that you say: This is wrong. Now we admit that we did it, and we shouldn’t have done it, it would never happen again, we will take the [corrective] measures. It is the prescription of what the UK government must do to fulfill its role in Northern Ireland’s violent past. The proposed amnesty law is gravely flawed and contested by all the major political parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish government. The Biden administration and other members of the international community who are committed to human rights should strongly urge Boris Johnson to drop it.