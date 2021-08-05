Politics
Turkey Criticizes US Statement on Afghan Resettlement Project | Migration news
Ankara says Washington’s plan to welcome Afghans via third countries could trigger a new regional migration crisis.
The Turkish government has criticized a US plan to use third countries such as Turkey to resettle thousands of Afghans who are at risk of being targeted by Taliban fighters because of their ties to Washington, saying the move would cause great migration crisis in the region.
A few weeks before the United States is set to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, its State Department on Monday announced a new program under which certain categories of Afghans will have the possibility of resettling as refugees in the United States. The program covers interpreters and translators who have worked with US forces, Afghans involved in US-funded projects, and those employed by US-based NGOs or media organizations.
Afghans participating in the program are expected to travel on their own to a third country, where they will wait 12 to 14 months for their application to be processed.
A senior State Department official said Washington is in discussions with neighboring countries over potential exits, adding that it is important that Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan remain open while others may surrender. to Turkey via Iran.
Irresponsible decision
But Turkey’s foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected reference to Turkey as a migratory route for Afghans, adding that the country, which already hosts more than four million refugees, would not undertake a new migration crisis in the name of a third country.
As Turkey, we do not accept the irresponsible decision taken by the United States without consulting our country. If the United States wants to take these people to their country, it is possible to transfer them directly to their country by plane, the ministry said in a statement.
No one should expect the Turkish nation to bear the burden of the migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries in our region, he added.
Hundreds of Afghans have entered Turkey in recent weeks amid growing violence in Afghanistan, raising fears of a new influx of refugees.
Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years over a host of issues, including the former’s decision to purchase Russian defense equipment and policy differences in the Middle East.
Ankara has offered to keep and operate Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital Kabul after the US and NATO withdraw from Afghanistan, which could create a space for cooperation among NATO allies. .
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish officials were holding high-level talks on the issue with their Afghan counterparts.
The issue is also expected to feature in talks between Ankara and Brussels on updating a 2016 agreement under which Turkey received assistance to welcome people seeking refuge in the European Union.
Strengthening border security
Meanwhile, Turkey has stepped up border security in anticipation of a potential increase in the influx of irregular migrants, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter on Wednesday.
His statement came in response to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who recently claimed that the government was unable to control the flow of migrants to Turkey, especially from the Turkish-Iranian border.
Soylu described the measures taken by the government, including the construction of a 152 km (94.5 miles) long border wall with work underway for 85 km (53 miles).
He said Turkey’s eastern border, 740 km (460 miles) away, will be monitored by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the sky, electro-optical towers and nighttime thermal cameras on the ground.
He explained that an additional 500 village guards and 82 armored vehicles had been deployed to the border to strengthen security, adding that Turkey had prevented the undocumented entry of more than 505,000 people in 2020, and some 253,000 until now this year.
